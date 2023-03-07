U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

CDPHP Named “Best Company to Work for in New York” for 15th Consecutive Year

CDPHP
·2 min read

CDPHP Named Best Company to Work for in New York

This is the 15th consecutive year the health plan has received this prestigious recognition.
This is the 15th consecutive year the health plan has received this prestigious recognition.

Albany, N.Y., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is proud to announce that the regional health plan, serving more than 400,000 members in 36 counties in New York, has been named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York. This marks the 15th consecutive year CDPHP has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“We’ve asked a lot of our CDPHP employees over the last three years, not the least of which has been navigating a global pandemic, integrating with Community Care Physicians, and onboarding a new pharmacy benefit manager. Not only has team CDPHP delivered every step of the way, but we’ve done so while maintaining our superior quality and customer service ratings,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “This award has always meant a lot to us, but this year, it means just that much more. I am immensely proud of this team and our entire organization,” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

CDPHP employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, including:

  • Flexible hybrid work environment

  • Generous paid time off

  • Fitness, weight management, and doula services reimbursements

  • 401(k) program

  • Leadership development opportunities

  • Incentivized wellness programming and health screenings

  • Much more!

CDPHP will be honored at an awards ceremony in April, where final rankings will be announced. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 36 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Attachment

CONTACT: Natalia Burkart CDPHP 5185428524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com


