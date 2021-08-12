U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

CDPQ invests in Beyond Technologies' international expansion

·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, announced today a minority investment representing a 20% stake in Beyond Technologies, the leading SAP solutions integrator in Canada.

"With the seismic technological shift in the past years of organizations pushing their business to cloud-based and online transactional models, we see rising demand for SAP and business transformation solutions. On our path for growth, we are excited to welcome CDPQ as an investor, whose long-term commitment to help Canadian-based companies succeed internationally, robust expertise in M&A, and international network of offices and partners will support our ambitions, which include growth through strategic acquisitions," said Luc Dubois, CEO of Beyond Technologies.

"With over 20 years' experience in digitally transforming businesses with SAP solutions, Beyond Technologies stands out due to its experienced team of experts across multiple industries. We look forward to being part of this Québec-based company's journey as it strengthens its presence in Canada and continues to expand across international markets such as Europe and the USA," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing at CDPQ.

Headquartered in Montréal, Beyond Technologies specializes in providing organizations with the expertise and tools to digitally transform their business leveraging SAP solutions. Its services range across the entire transformation cycle, from cross-industry functional and technical business consulting, customer experience, project management, cloud hosting, business intelligence, as well as continuous business improvement and performance. Founded in 2005, the company has grown from 100 to over 320 professionals in the past five years, and today serves over 150 SMEs, family-owned businesses and large enterprises from across its six locations in Canada, the USA, France and South Africa.

ABOUT BEYOND TECHNOLOGIES
We are a professional services firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization. We offer intelligent, practical, and innovative solutions that give our clients a competitive edge, in a timely and cost-effective manner. https://www.beyondtechnologies.com

ABOUT CDPQ
At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2020, CDPQ's net assets total CAD 365.5 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdpq-invests-in-beyond-technologies-international-expansion-301353926.html

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec




View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c9490.html

