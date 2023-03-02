CDPQ invests in Westervelt Ecological Services, a leader in habitat restoration and long-term land stewardship

New funds will accelerate WES' mission of implementing ecological infrastructure projects that provide long-lasting benefits for future generations

Investment further strengthens existing partnership between The Westervelt Company and CDPQ

TUSCALOOSA, AL and MONTRÉAL, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Westervelt Company today announced an investment by CDPQ, a global investment group, in its subsidiary Westervelt Ecological Services (WES), a leader in habitat restoration and long-term land stewardship.

Founded in 2006, WES delivers large-scale science-driven restoration projects to offset development impacts and help in the fight against climate change. The company has assembled a highly skilled

multi-disciplinary team specialized in the field of restoration, mitigation and conservation solutions.

WES manages over 50 projects across nine states, protecting nearly 35,000 acres of wetland, streams, and vulnerable species habitats.

"With a long tradition of land stewardship built on a culture of innovation and sustainable practices,

The Westervelt Company has developed critical solutions that enable responsible economic growth while ensuring environmental protection," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ. "This new investment in Westervelt Ecological Services, whose core business is aimed at preserving and restoring biodiversity, is consistent with CDPQ's ambitious sustainability goals and our desire to contribute to a sustainable and carbon-neutral economy."

"In line with our partnership with CDPQ to invest in timberland, this opportunity aligns perfectly with our mission of sustainability and stewardship," said Brian Luoma, President and CEO at The Westervelt Company. "Bringing together our skilled, experienced team at WES and the opportunity for accelerated growth in our industry is exciting for all of us."

"The Westervelt Company invested in WES over 16 years ago based on its commitment to the protection of the environment, and today, we found in CDPQ the ideal partner for ecological restoration – a long-term, ethical investor," said Travis Hemmen, President, Westervelt Ecological Services. "The partnership with CDPQ is an opportunity to do more of what we love – delivering large-scale, sustainable habitat projects committed to a long-term investment strategy. Our process will remain the same – work with great people, identify high-quality projects, and deliver environmental solutions for our clients and resource agency partners. Together, we will set a new benchmark for the environmental restoration industry."

CDPQ's Sustainable Land Management initiative

Established in 2020 within the Infrastructure portfolio, this initiative seeks to invest in land-focused assets with long-term positive environmental impact and the highest ESG standards, demonstrating strong alignment with WES's aspirations. In 2021, CDPQ and The Westervelt Company established their partnership focused on sustainable timberland, and together acquired more than 76,000 acres (307 km2) of high-quality pine timberland in the state of Georgia.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2022, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 402 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT WESTERVELT

The Westervelt Company, a privately held company headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Ala., was founded in 1884 and is currently under the fourth generation of family leadership. Westervelt is an industry leader in land management, wood products manufacturing and environmental mitigation. The company is recognized for excellence in sustainable forest management, responsibly sourced forest products and services, natural resource stewardship and ecosystem conservation. With more than half a million acres of land under Westervelt management, Westervelt's diverse businesses all work together to ensure the sustainable stewardship of natural resources today, tomorrow and for many generations to come.

Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) is a subsidiary of The Westervelt Company. For more information, visit wesmitigation.com, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn pages.

