CDPQ publishes its 2020 Stewardship Investing Report

·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today released its Stewardship Investing Report for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The report sets out CDPQ's tangible actions and results obtained over the last year. Here are some highlights:

Climate change

  • Low-carbon assets valued at $36 billion, double the value of our investments compared to 2017 ($18 billion)

  • A 38% decrease in our portfolio's carbon intensity since 2017, exceeding the objective of a 25% reduction by 2025

  • The creation of a platform for innovation in stewardship investing that aligns with our focus on generating new partnerships that will enable us to expand our expertise and lead to business opportunities in key sustainable-economy sectors.

Equity, diversity and inclusion

  • The adoption of a target for our portfolio companies to have women represent 30% of:

  • A sustained commitment alongside our peers to maximize our impact and push forward diversity and inclusion in the finance sector.

Responsible governance

  • 355 ESG analyses were used across all our investing activities

  • Rigorous processes in place to anticipate cybersecurity issues

  • A new tax commitment representing our conviction and approach against the abusive use of tax planning

The 2020 Stewardship Investment report is available online (the English version will be available next week).

ABOUT CDPQ
At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2020, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 365.5 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/21/c7297.html

