CdR Capital Group strengthens its presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre with two major appointments

GENEVA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CdR Capital Group ("CdR"), the private investment office based in Geneva, London and Dubai is strengthening its presence in and commitment to the Middle East with two new high-profile appointments. Hoda Barakat and Nour Tassabehji will take up key positions within CdR Capital Limited* (CdR Dubai).

Hoda Barakat, laureate of the Emirates Business Women Award and currently running her own legal consultancy firm in Dubai, has joined Mark Rushton as Non-Executive Director of the CdR Dubai Board. Hoda Barakat has over 25 years of UAE professional experience specializing in Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law, and was previously Managing Partner and Head of IP and IT Law for one of the largest regional firms in the UAE. She holds an MA in law from Clare College Cambridge.

Additionally, Nour Tassabehji, who has been with CdR since 2018, has been appointed as the Senior Executive Officer of CdR Dubai. Her career before joining CdR Dubai spanned across both financial services and luxury brand management, providing trading and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals with Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, and then overseeing strategic EMEAI countries as senior commercial manager for Parfums Christian Dior. She holds an MBA from INSEAD, a B.Sc. in Economics from Royal Holloway College, London, and an M.Sc. in Investment Management from Cass Business School in London.

Mark Rushton, Non-Executive Director of the CdR Capital Limited Board, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Hoda Barakat to the board, and to have Nour take on the role of SEO. They will bring invaluable experience and expertise in their respective fields, to our Dubai Office and to CdR as a whole. This is another major step in strengthening our presence and activities in both the UAE and the Middle East."

*CdR Capital Limited is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and is regulated by the Dubai Financial services Authority (DFSA).

About CdR

CdR Capital was founded in 2012 in Geneva as a private investment office serving a core group of private clients, large families, and institutions. It has assets under management of US$2.2 billion and 40 people in offices across Geneva, London, Dubai, and Miami. For further information on the CdR Capital group visit https://cdr-capital.com.

