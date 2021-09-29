U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    +23.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,336.00
    +161.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,848.25
    +83.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.90
    +12.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.12
    -1.17 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4100
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,219.81
    -377.40 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.12
    -15.03 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,434.86
    -749.10 (-2.48%)
     

CdR Capital Group strengthens its presence in the Dubai International Financial Centre with two major appointments

·2 min read

GENEVA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CdR Capital Group ("CdR"), the private investment office based in Geneva, London and Dubai is strengthening its presence in and commitment to the Middle East with two new high-profile appointments. Hoda Barakat and Nour Tassabehji will take up key positions within CdR Capital Limited* (CdR Dubai).

CdR Capital Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/CdR Capital Group)
CdR Capital Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/CdR Capital Group)

Hoda Barakat, laureate of the Emirates Business Women Award and currently running her own legal consultancy firm in Dubai, has joined Mark Rushton as Non-Executive Director of the CdR Dubai Board. Hoda Barakat has over 25 years of UAE professional experience specializing in Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law, and was previously Managing Partner and Head of IP and IT Law for one of the largest regional firms in the UAE. She holds an MA in law from Clare College Cambridge.

Additionally, Nour Tassabehji, who has been with CdR since 2018, has been appointed as the Senior Executive Officer of CdR Dubai. Her career before joining CdR Dubai spanned across both financial services and luxury brand management, providing trading and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals with Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, and then overseeing strategic EMEAI countries as senior commercial manager for Parfums Christian Dior. She holds an MBA from INSEAD, a B.Sc. in Economics from Royal Holloway College, London, and an M.Sc. in Investment Management from Cass Business School in London.

Mark Rushton, Non-Executive Director of the CdR Capital Limited Board, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Hoda Barakat to the board, and to have Nour take on the role of SEO. They will bring invaluable experience and expertise in their respective fields, to our Dubai Office and to CdR as a whole. This is another major step in strengthening our presence and activities in both the UAE and the Middle East."

*CdR Capital Limited is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and is regulated by the Dubai Financial services Authority (DFSA).

About CdR

CdR Capital was founded in 2012 in Geneva as a private investment office serving a core group of private clients, large families, and institutions. It has assets under management of US$2.2 billion and 40 people in offices across Geneva, London, Dubai, and Miami. For further information on the CdR Capital group visit https://cdr-capital.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571754/CdR_Capital_Group_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Rohan Sant
Partner
Voxia communication
+41 22 591 22 63
rohan.sant@voxia.ch

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdr-capital-group-strengthens-its-presence-in-the-dubai-international-financial-centre-with-two-major-appointments-301385886.html

SOURCE CdR Capital Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Why Gogo Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) soared 37.6% on Tuesday after the provider of broadband connectivity services for the aviation market boosted its long-term financial forecast. The air travel industry is recovering from its coronavirus-related plunge -- and Gogo is poised to benefit. Gogo, in turn, is enjoying record equipment sales.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Micron Slides After Memory-Chip Maker Delivers Weak Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in late trading after slowing demand from personal-computer makers hurt its forecast.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, compared with a projection of $2.56.Most Read from Bloomberg

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Should I Avoid Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • China Evergrande to sell $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Scrambling to avoid defaulting on its debts, cash-strapped China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company. Shengjing Bank, one of the main lenders to Evergrande, had demanded that all net proceeds from the disposal be used to settle the financial liabilities of the property developer due to the lender, Evergrande said in an exchange filing. That requirement suggests that Evergrande, which missed a bond interest payment last week, will be unable to use the funds for other purposes such as another interest payment to offshore bondholders of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after tech-led selloff

    Stock futures opened flat to slightly higher Tuesday evening after a tech-led selloff during the regular trading day. Concerns over rising Treasury yields and sparring among Washington lawmakers over the debt ceiling and government funding weighed heavily on equities.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Sells Off Amid Yellen Default Warning; Growth Stocks On Track For Worst Week Since Coronavirus Crash

    The market rally suffered a damaging sell-off. Growth stocks are headed for their worst week since the coronavirus crash.

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Tech sector leads selloff, Amazon launches home robot, Ford doubles down on EV

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Why Kirkland Lake Gold Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Investors aren't happy with Kirkland Lake's proposed merger with Agnico Eagle Mines, but are they overlooking potential benefits?

  • Vanguard ETF Dethrones State Street for Biggest Annual Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Vanguard’s exchange-traded funds has just taken the crown for the biggest annual inflow, giving the issuer an edge over competitors within the $6.8 trillion U.S. industry.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureInvestors have

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    RV Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The NAV of the Business Owner Fund was €994.14 as of the end of the second quarter. The NAV increased 14.0% since the start of the year and 901.9% since its inception on […]

  • ‘Can’t Lose’ Mentality Puts S&P 500 in Bigger Trouble, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index has managed to stay above its recent bottom amid a renewed selloff, but Bank of America Corp. is urging investors to keep their guard up. The plunge in the benchmark on Sept. 20 and the subsequent swift rebound at the end of last week reinforced the idea that 2021 is a perfect year to buy the dip. On average, the S&P has taken 4.6 days to fully recover from a significant drawdown, which BofA defines as a two-sigma event. That’s the fastest since the firm’s data b