U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.50
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,770.75
    +20.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,840.80
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.21
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2408
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3230
    -0.0920 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,807.21
    +8.36 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.44
    -1.46 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.43
    -15.78 (-0.06%)
     

CDW Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Managing Digital Transformation Initiatives to Reduce the Cost and Complexity of Cloud Deployments

·4 min read

CDW's ability to assist clients in addressing their priorities across two years of unparalleled supply difficulties due to COVID-19 supports the success of its business model.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the digital transformation services industry, and, based on its findings, recognizes CDW with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company offers extensive products and services, including hardware, software, and integrated information technology (IT) solutions such as cloud, security, application development, hybrid infrastructure, and digital experience. It leverages its legacy in hardware and software to offer full-stack solutions that span end-users, devices, data centers, the cloud, and DevOps. The company leads some of the most significant digital transformation projects and is a preferred digital transformation partner for some of the world's most respected brands.

CDW
CDW

CDW's comprehensive portfolio of products and services addresses the entirety of an enterprise's digital lifecycle. CDW's Amplified™ Services focuses on the shifting migration, rationalization of workloads, automation, provisioning, and instrumenting environments for dynamic capacity planning, enhanced performance, and security. Amplified™ Services leverage CDW's strength as one of the best global supply chain providers in technology to help clients understand and manage their supply chain challenges through analytics and instrumentation. With 4,500 sellers, over 1,000 brands across 150 countries, over 1,000 architects, 2,000 engineering experts, and 1,000 technical personnel, CDW meets and supports its customers virtually and on-site.

Anisha Vinny, Frost & Sullivan's Senior Industry Analyst, noted, "The company's impressive growth momentum and trajectory testify to its customer-centric approach, revolutionary technology solutions, and exceptional operational strategies, earning its clients' trust and loyalty and enabling it to capture market share."

CDW provides exceptional 24/7 service through its dedicated team of experts and supports customers with extended maintenance and claims for devices such as laptops, printers, tablets, and monitors. The company offers data center maintenance plans through contracts and custom support programs designed to consolidate service renewal dates with the inclusion of multiple vendors. In addition to technical experts who work directly with clients, CDW helps organizations fill hiring gaps with technical staffing services so clients can be more agile and adjust as their business needs change. An internal technology team can access experts, from help desk to systems analysts, without committing full-time employees to budget.

"CDW's acquisitions employ highly qualified technologists with specialized certifications equipped to navigate complex digital transformation and cloud needs. The company avails lots of helpful information to clients through newsletters, podcasts, reports, webinars, and whitepapers, offering immense customer value," stated John Sisemore, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. With its customer-centric approach and strong overall performance, CDW earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership Award in the digital transformation services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Lindsey Whitaker
P: 1.210.477.8457
E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About CDW
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 15,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $24 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Contact:
Sara Granack
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(847) 419-7411
mediarelations@cdw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdw-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-managing-digital-transformation-initiatives-to-reduce-the-cost-and-complexity-of-cloud-deployments-301703547.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/14/c3864.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Health Spending Grew to $4.3 Trillion in 2021

    As the Covid-19 pandemic wore on last year, U.S. health care spending grew 2.7% to $4.3 trillion, or nearly $13,000 per person, according to a new analysis by Medicare actuaries published online in the journal Health Affairs. The increase was far smaller than the 10.3% jump seen in 2020, when the virus first exploded across the country, and the annual report highlights how health spending changed as the disruptive effects of the pandemic — and the massive emergency response — began to fade. “Thr

  • Investors in Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) have made a decent return of 40% over the past year

    Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ( SGX:C07 ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • Why Africa is facing its worst hunger crisis yet

    STORY: Africa is facing a food crisis that is bigger and more complex than it has ever seen before.That's according to diplomats and aid workers... who say the situation has worsened in the past year.Conflict and climate change are the main culprits.Nadifa Abdi Isak had to bring her malnourished daughters to a hospital in Mogadishu. She and her family set off on foot to the capital... in hopes of escaping the drought that ravaged their town. The journey took 12 days.She says three of her children were anemic and needed blood transfusions.A nurse told her 42 other children had already been checked into the emergency unit that day from hunger.There were 57 the day before that.Half a million children's lives are at risk from a looming famine in Somalia, according to the UN -- more than anywhere else in the world.It also says one in five Africans -- a record 278 million people -- were already facing hunger in 2021...But warns the peak of the hunger crisis hasn't been seen yet. East Africa has missed four consecutive rainy seasons - the worst drought in decades.While on the other side of the continent - West Africa has been hit by flooding - after historic rainfall.Heavy debt burdens following the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect livelihoods - while rising prices and the war in Ukraine have made things worse.Regional director of UNICEF - Rania Dagash.“The fundamental issue in Somalia and in the Horn at the moment is a climate-induced crisis, right, it’s drought, but where the effects of the Ukraine crisis come in is that the food prices and fuel prices and others are hiked up to a point where we need more resources to secure what we would have secured before, we need a lot more.”Conflicts are also worsening across the continent.It's long been a driver of hunger - forcing people from their homes, livelihoods and farms - while making it dangerous to deliver assistance.The number of displaced people in Africa has tripled over the past decade to a record 36 million in 2022, according to the U.N.That represents almost half the displaced people in the world.

  • Wiz Khalifa Was Once Arrested For Cannabis Use In Pennsylvania — Now, Khalifa Kush Is Expanding To The State

    Wiz Khalifa has never been one to shy away from his passion for cannabis.

  • BMTC GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31st, 2022

    BMTC GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED OCTOBER 31st, 2022

  • Health Care — Long COVID linked to thousands of US deaths

    One Minnesota woman was able to capture the rare phenomenon of thundersnow on camera. Who knew that was a thing? Today in health, the CDC released new research findings linking thousands of deaths to long COVID, highlighting the potential severity of the post-COVID condition that is still not well understood. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re…

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K

    Over the past week, the correlation between the red metal and cryptocurrency has grown tighter, which bodes well for investors. But a strengthening U.S. dollar may suggest a less rosy future.

  • Russia discusses debt, energy stability with Venezuela

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela's oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela's outstanding debts to Russia. Novak, who is also in charge of Moscow's ties with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), visited as part of an inter-governmental commission, which is held regularly, a Novak spokesperson said earlier.

  • Eight charged in $114 million pump-and-dump stock scheme on Discord and Twitter

    Eight men have been charged over a $114 million stock manipulation scheme orchestrated through Discord and Twitter.

  • Twitter conveniently reveals a location sharing policy amid Elonjet controversy

    Sharing another person's 'live location' on Twitter is now prohibited.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • Microsoft disputes FTC claims over anti-competitive practices

    Microsoft, which faces lawsuit aiming to block its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, is pushing back against allegations it misled European regulators in an earlier deal.

  • Peloton ends North Bay presence with store closure

    Publicly traded exercise machine startup Peloton is closing its North Bay showroom in Corte Madera, according to a recent layoff notice. New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. (NYSE: PTON) said it plans to close the location at 1614 Redwood Highway in the Village at Corte Madera shopping center and another in Pasadena. The company will still have a sizable Bay Area presence, though the retail operations will be more concentrated in the South Bay.

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • Millions of Households Are Unable to Stream the New Disney+ with Ads. Here's Why.

    Disney is in a standoff with a big distribution platform -- and it might not have a leg to stand on.

  • US to Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Trade Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finall

  • 3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the world's most diverse tech companies, with market-leading brands in multiple industries. Windows, Office, LinkedIn, Xbox, and Azure -- among others -- have grown Microsoft's dominance in the tech world and built safeguards within its business against macroeconomic declines. As a result, it's smart to keep up to date with top companies like Microsoft.

  • TC Energy to give update on Keystone pipeline restart Wednesday

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp said it expects to give an update on the Keystone pipeline restart later on Wednesday, a week after the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline was shut after leaking oil into a creek in Kansas. Keystone is a crucial artery shipping Canadian crude to U.S. refineries and traders have been awaiting news of when it might restart operations. The 14,000-barrel leak was the largest U.S. oil spill in nearly a decade and the clean-up operation could take weeks.