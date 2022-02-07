U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

CDW Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Expanding Its Services Portfolio to Help Customers Navigate Their Digital Transformation Journey

·4 min read
In this article:
  • CDW

A strong acquisition strategy has enabled CDW to obtain deeper system integration expertise and solutions to address diverse customer requirements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global digital transformation services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CDW Corporation with the 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for accelerating the digital transformation of more than 4,000 mid-market and enterprise customers with its Amplified™ Services portfolio. CDW's strategic acquisitions over the years have helped it fill gaps in its service portfolio and expand its geographic footprint. It now offers a wide array of managed services, including multi-cloud, software, hardware, security, and digital experience, to help customers compete effectively in a global marketplace.

2021 Global Digital Transformation Services Customer Value Leadership Award
2021 Global Digital Transformation Services Customer Value Leadership Award

"CDW, with its Amplified™ Services portfolio, is a trusted advisor enabling customers' successful digital transformation by providing a full stack of solutions and services across the IT life cycle," said Anisha Vinny, Senior Industry Analyst. "Its wide array of cloud and related services allows it to select the most efficient, customized solutions to change the way customers operate and achieve their desired business outcomes."

More than 300 DevOps engineers support the company's diverse solutions across tech stacks. Its expertise in workspace services is complemented by its world-class infrastructure, security and data services, which were bolstered by the Focal Point and Sirius acquisitions, respectively. CDW also provides flexible consulting and staffing options through its development and support services. This customer-focused approach helps it achieve higher than industry average NPS scores: CDW has an NPS of 54 for its managed services business and 68 for its professional services business.

CDW's Amplified™ Services portfolio has grown into a billion-dollar business over the past few years, aided by its acquisition of 8 companies. In addition to its acquisition of the IT solutions integrator Sirius and the cybersecurity expert Focal Point, it acquired IGNW, a cloud-native services, software development, and data orchestration capabilities provider and Amplified IT, with expert capability in Google Workspace for Education. In 2019, it further strengthened its consulting and services expertise by acquiring Aptris, an IT service management solutions provider and ServiceNow Elite partner.

"Significantly, CDW is a Microsoft Azure and AWS MSP partner and a member of the CNCF Charter. It holds more than 1,000 technical certifications from Microsoft and more than 300 AWS and Google Cloud Platform certifications," noted Vinny. "Overall, CDW's rapid software development and ability to deliver solutions that best address customers' requirements have established it as a digital transformation partner of choice in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano
P: 1.210.477.8417
E: Claudia.toscano@frost.com

About CDW Corporation
CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 13,500 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021, CDW generated Net sales of over $20 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Contact:
Sara Granack
P: 847-393-3604
E: saragra@cdw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdw-lauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-expanding-its-services-portfolio-to-help-customers-navigate-their-digital-transformation-journey-301475779.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

