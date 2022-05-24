U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.48
    -32.27 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,928.62
    +48.38 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.45
    -270.83 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.83
    -27.94 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.26
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +17.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    -0.0990 (-3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2532
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8400
    -1.0480 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,507.17
    +129.44 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.31
    -0.52 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

CE Brands Provides Update on Convertible Note Financing and Announces Funding Commitment from Choco Up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CE Brands Inc
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CEBI-WT.V
  • CEBI.V
CE Brands Inc
CE Brands Inc

CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, is pleased to announce that it intends to close a portion of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of senior secured convertible notes (the “Convertible Notes”) on or about May 25, 2022 on the same terms and conditions as previously announced on April 13, 2022. In addition, the Company is announcing that it has secured additional non-dilutive funding through its existing credit facility with Choco-Up (“Choco”).

“The current volatility across both the debt and equity capital markets has proved challenging with respect to our contemplated financings and we are happy to be in a position to close another tranche of convertible debentures with Vesta,” said Craig Smith, CEO of CE Brands. “We have a strong relationship with Choco and are pleased to announce an additional non-dilutive funding commitment that reflects their ongoing support of our current operational momentum. In total, we have secured over CAD$3,812,500 in total funding which positions us to continue to execute on our growth plans,” continued Mr. Smith.

Offering Update

The Company confirms that Vesta Wealth Partners Ltd. (“Vesta”), a leading Canadian investment firm, will subscribe for Convertible Notes for and on behalf of certain investment entities managed or advised by Vesta having an aggregate principal amount of CAD$1,000,000. The Convertible Notes are convertible into common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Company, at the option of the holders, at a conversion price of CAD$1.50 per share. In addition, the holders of the Convertible Notes will receive 500,000 Common Shares purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) with each Warrant having an exercise price of CAD$1.00 per share and being exercisable on or before the second anniversary of the issue date.

The Offering is  subject  to  customary  closing  conditions,  including  the  approval  of  the  TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the listing of the Common Shares underlying the Convertible Notes and the Warrants to be issued under the Offering by the TSXV. The Common Shares are currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol “CEBI”. Neither the Convertible Notes nor the Warrants will be listed on the TSXV.

Choco-Up Funding

The Company has entered into an agreement with Choco for the sale of an aggregate of USD$2,475,000 (CAD$3,093,750) of future receivables for net proceeds of USD$2,250,000 (CAD$2,812,500) (the “Choco Facility”) under its existing credit facility. The funds committed under the Choco Facility will be drawn in three tranches with an initial tranche of USD$1,250,000 (CAD$1,562,500) available to the Company May 25 and two subsequent tranches of USD$500,000 (CAD$625,000) which will be available to the Company on or before August 31, 2022 and on or before October 31, 2022 respectively, subject to certain repayment terms. The repayment term on each of the tranches is 10 months. As of May 24, 2022, CE Brands has cumulative USD$330,653 (CAD$413,316) outstanding under previous draws with Choco. Please see Other Material Contracts dated March 12, 2021 and the Company’s quarterly MD&A and Financial Statements filed on www.sedar.com for more information on the Company’s existing credit facility with Choco.

Proceeds from the Choco Facility will be used to fulfill current manufacturing orders and for general working capital purposes.

Required Disclosure under MI 61-101

The board of directors of CE Brands (the “Board”) determined that the Offering constitutes a “related party transaction” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), as it involved the Company issuing securities to and borrowing money from entities over which Vesta, a “related party” of the Company pursuant to MI 61-101, exercises certain discretionary control. The Offering was exempt from both the formal valuation requirements and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 for related party transactions by virtue of Sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(e) of MI 61-101.

A further discussion and description of the review and approval process adopted by the independent and disinterested members of the Board (the “Independent Directors”) and other information required by MI 61-101 in connection with the Offering will be set forth in the Company’s material change report to be filed following the closing of the Offering under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The closing of the Offering will take place prior to the anticipated filing of the Company’s material change report. In the context of the Company’s liquidity and working capital constraints, it is necessary for the Company to close the Offering on an expedited basis to improve the Company’s financial position and as such, it was not possible to delay closing of the Offering until after the filing of the material change report.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in the United States nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, any of the securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless an exemption from registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.cebrands.ca.

To be added to the CE Brands’ distribution list please register at www.cebrands.ca/investors.

*USD conversion to CAD calculated at a ratio of 1.25 CAD/USD.

About CE Brands
CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​. With sales today ​in​ over 70 countries, our innovative, ​highly ​repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method​”,​ has created ​an ​optimal growth ​path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to the completion of the Offering, the timing for the completion of the Offering and related matters, the conditions to closing of the Offering, the receipt of any required regulatory and TSXV approvals for the Offering and the funding of the tranches under the Choco Facility.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including the receipt of all regulatory and related approvals for the Offering and the Company’s ability to manage supply chain and inventory constraints, including the timing of product shipments and deliveries.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully complete the Offering and/or the draws under the Choco Facility on the terms contemplated, in a timely manner or at all. If the Company fails to complete the Offering and/or the draws under the Choco Facility or otherwise fails to secure additional financing, then the Company may have insufficient liquidity and capital resources to operate its business resulting in material uncertainty regarding the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations as they become due and continue as a going concern.

Although CE Brands believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because CE Brands cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the evolving Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales; reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the Company’s ability to stabilize its business and secure sufficient capital, including the funding under the Choco Facility and/or the contemplated Offering, which may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the Company’s available liquidity being insufficient to operate its business and meet its financial commitments, which could result in the Company having to refinance or restructure its debt, sell assets or seek to raise additional capital, which may be on unfavorable terms; the inability to implement the Company’s objectives and priorities for 2022 and beyond, which could result in financial strain on the Company and continued pressure on the Company’s business; risks associated with developing and launching new products; increased indebtedness and leverage; the fact that historical and projected financial information may not be representative of the Company’s future results; the inability to position the Company for long-term growth; risks associated with issuing new equity including the possible dilution of the Company’s outstanding common shares; the value of existing equity following the completion of any financing transaction; the Company defaulting on its obligations, which could result in the Company having to file for bankruptcy or undertake a restructuring proceeding; the Company being put into a bankruptcy or restructuring proceeding; and the risk factors included in CE Brand’s continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date of this press release, and to not use such forward-looking information other than for its intended purpose. CE Brands undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Further Information
For further information about CE Brands or its principal operating subsidiary, eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd., please contact:

Kalvie Legat
Chief Financial Officer
778-771-0901

Rob Knowles
Manager, Investor Relations
403-472-6382
IR@cebrands.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Plunging Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks plunged in trading on Tuesday as the market continues to grapple with economic uncertainty. Industry giant Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 11.3% in trading today, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 10%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.8%. The news continues to be murky at best with companies warning of slowing sales in a variety of sectors, consumers experiencing inflation, and the Federal Reserve continuing to indicate that it will keep raising interest rates.

  • Why Micron, AMD, and Nvidia Stocks Retreated Today

    Two months ago, computer memory maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported its financial results for fiscal Q2 2022, and the news was incredible -- sales were up 25% year over year, and net profits more than tripled. Three weeks ago, semiconductors specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some earnings of its own, and again the news was great -- sales up 71% and profits rising 42%. Heading into earnings day, Nvidia stock is down 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET Tuesday, and investor worry is beginning to bleed over into other tech stocks.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Tumbling Again Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today as the e-commerce software company was one of several tech stocks to fall in sympathy with Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which warned that second-quarter results would come in below its earlier guidance and blamed a deteriorating macroeconomic environment for the downward revision. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Shopify stock was down 10.4%, while Snap had plunged 41.9% at the same time.

  • Why Tesla Stock Turned South Today

    After a brief respite on Monday, shares of electric-vehicle (EV) leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) turned back south again on Tuesday. Tesla has announced plans to resume full-capacity production of EVs at its Shanghai Gigafactory as early as today. If it succeeds in getting production back up to full speed, it could be churning out nearly 950,000 vehicles per year in China, putting it back on track toward its goal of producing 1.5 million EVs per year.

  • Billionaire George Soros just loaded up on these two beaten-down growth stocks

    This super investor is going against the herd. Maybe you should, too.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Meta stock tumbles on Snap guidance, Abercrombie reports surprise loss, Apple shops for EA

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to today's trending industry stories, including companies impacted by the ongoing tech sell-off.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plunged Today

    It must be getting increasingly difficult for investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) to hold their nerve. The hydrogen stock sank Tuesday morning and was down by 8.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. With that drop, Plug Power stock has now lost almost 30% of its value in just the month of May.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)?

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS...

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are tumbling 6.7% at 10:40 a.m. EST on Tuesday, a day after the video game retailer launched its first digital wallet, which allows holders to easily access and trade their cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The wallet will also enable transactions on GameStop's NFT marketplace, which the retailer expects to launch in its fiscal second quarter. GameStop's turnaround is predicated on a transition to digital assets.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Reverses Course on Electric-Vehicle Titan Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood also bought shares of her flagship fund's No. 3 holding and shares of a cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed Today

    Many stocks in the technology sector have been sliding over the past several weeks and months. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one that reversed its downtrend after it reported first-quarter results on May 11. Momentum off the stock's all-time low continued when the CEO added another 1 million shares to his holdings, and the company made progress to solidify plans and incentives with the state of Georgia for a second production facility.

  • In a ‘baby with the bathwater’ market, here are a dozen unfairly punished stocks, ripe for a bounce

    Our call of the day comes from Jefferies analysts, who round up some small to medium-size stocks that have been hit unreservedly hard in this market rout.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy With the Market Nearing Bear Territory

    Down more than 26% so far this year, the Nasdaq Composite has been in a bear market for some time, while the S&P 500 briefly entered into bear market territory last week. While it has undoubtedly been a difficult year for many investors, bear markets inevitably return to bull markets. With that in mind, investors should prepare now and look for bargains while a bear market is in full swing because investors with a long-term outlook are often rewarded.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were tumbling 9.7% as of 11:28 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The company didn't make any announcements that would explain the decline. Instead, Novavax's fall appears to be primarily a result of the overall stock market turmoil with all of the major market indexes sinking today.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki

  • Here's Why Amazon Stock Retreated Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were falling today as investors responded to the disappointing financial results from Abercrombie & Fitch. Investors were concerned that some of the problems Abercrombie faced in its first quarter could be widespread across the entire retail sector. Amazon's stock was down 3.6% as of 3:01 p.m. ET.

  • Twitter Stock Slides On Snap Warning, Giving Elon Musk Another Reason To Walk Away From $44 Billion Takeover

    "Snap disaster likely pushes Musk one step closer to the door or lower deal price in eyes of Street," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

  • Down 87%, This Growth Stock Might Be Ready for a Comeback

    This company is operating in the fastest-growing segment of the $10 trillion global payments industry.