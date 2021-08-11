U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

CE Capital Advisors Acted as Financial Co-Advisor to EDF Inc. in Sale of Nuclear Assets

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CE Capital Advisors, Inc. (CE Capital), a Concentric Energy Advisors (Concentric) company, recently acted as a financial co-advisor to EDF Inc. (EDF) in the sale of its 49.99% interest in Constellation Energy Nuclear Group, LLC (CENG) to Exelon Generation, LLC (Exelon). The purchase price for EDF's interest in CENG was $885 million.

CE Capital is a securities firm that provides services relating to corporate mergers and acquisitions, the valuation of securities, and capital market advisory support, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Concentric. In addition, CE Capital often provides services as an extension of Concentric's management consulting services, including rendering fairness opinions for transactions and corporate valuations for financings, litigation, and strategic assignments. CE Capital Advisors, Inc. is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

"We take pride in the integrated financial advisory and energy markets analytical solution we provided to EDF as a financial co-advisor in this critical transaction," said John J. Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CE Capital and Concentric. "This success highlights our firm's strong track record of assisting high-profile, multinational clients with transactions involving the acquisition or disposition of large assets and with the purchase and sale of business units and divisions. CE Capital leveraged Concentric's extensive energy industry expertise to meet our client's complex transactional needs."

About Concentric Energy Advisors

Concentric Energy Advisors specializes in management consulting and financial advisory services, focusing on the North American energy and water industries. Through its subsidiaries, CE Capital Advisors and Concentric Advisors ULC, Concentric provides capital market advisory support and consulting services in Canada. Stay in touch with Concentric by subscribing to the Concentric Connection.

Contact:
Wendy Preston
wpreston@ceadvisors.com

Related Link
https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/journalists/all-press-releases/edf-completes-sale-of-its-interest-in-ceng

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ce-capital-advisors-acted-as-financial-co-advisor-to-edf-inc-in-sale-of-nuclear-assets-301353546.html

SOURCE Concentric Energy Advisors

