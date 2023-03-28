U.S. markets closed

CEA Industries Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

CEA Industries Inc.
·12 min read
CEA Industries Inc.
CEA Industries Inc.

Louisville, Colorado, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), is reporting results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

“The market environment for cannabis has continued to face headwinds as operators contend with pricing pressure and inflationary impacts on consumer wallets, ” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries Inc. “As a result, capital expenditures in the sector have slowed significantly, leading to project and buildout delays which are negatively impacting our business. In response to the challenged environment, we have focused on diversifying our customer base beyond cannabis and have proactively implemented a series of cost saving initiatives to mitigate the pressures. Early signs have already begun to show a positive trend, as reflected by our double-digit sequential reduction in operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Although the economic environment has impacted our business, we remain focused on providing the high-quality products and services our customers expect. Looking ahead, we will continue to evaluate our cost structure to maximize working capital and overall liquidity. We believe our fortified balance sheet and prudent cost management will enable us to withstand the challenged environment and deliver shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

 

 

Q4 2022

 

 

Q3 2022

 

 

Q4 2021

 

 

% QoQ

 

 

% YoY

 

Revenue

 

$

1,461

 

 

$

5,063

 

 

$

3,056

 

 

 

-71

%

 

 

-52

%

Gross Profit

 

$

151

 

 

$

597

 

 

$

552

 

 

 

-75

%

 

 

-73

%

Gross Margin

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

18.1

%

 

 

-150

bps

 

 

-780

bps

Operating Expenses

 

$

1,434

 

 

$

1,656

 

 

$

1,518

 

 

 

-13

%

 

 

-6

%

Net Income/(Loss)

 

$

(1,272

)

 

$

(1,042

)

 

$

(402

)

 

 

NA

 

 

 

NA

 

Full Year 2022 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

 

 

FY 2022

 

 

FY 2021

 

 

% YoY

 

Revenue

 

$

11,283

 

 

$

13,639

 

 

 

-17

%

Gross Profit

 

$

1,145

 

 

$

2,926

 

 

 

-61

%

Gross Margin

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

-1,140

bps

Operating Expenses

 

$

6,869

 

 

$

4,905

 

 

 

40

%

Net Income/(Loss)

 

$

(5,497

)

 

$

(1,338

)

 

 

NA

 

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily attributed to supply chain and project delays as well as a reduction in the size and number of signed contracts during 2022.

Net bookings in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $206,000 compared to $4.0 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog was $5.6 million compared to $10.8 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease in the Company’s net bookings and backlog for the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by fewer capital projects and expenditures by cannabis growers.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 10.3% compared to 18.1% in the year ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by lower revenue and an increase in variable costs, which include the cost of equipment, external engineering costs, shipping and handling, and travel and warranty costs.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 6% to $1.4 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by lower product development expenses.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million or $(0.18) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million or $(0.25) per share for the same period in 2021. Net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was lower than the net loss per share in the year-ago quarter due to higher issued and outstanding shares as of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $18.6 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $2.2 million on December 31, 2021, while working capital increased by $15.1 million during this period. The increase was primarily driven by net proceeds from the Company’s sale of common stock and warrants of approximately $22 million in February 2022. At December 31, 2022, the company remained debt free.

Conference Call

CEA management will host a conference call today to discuss its financial and operating results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial: 1-973-528-0008
Access Code: 901537
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2893/47830

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing info@ceaindustries.com. For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available for two weeks in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ceaindustries.com beginning on March 28, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in supplying the controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s product and sales initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to develop, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies and products that bring accretive value to its customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Media Contact:

Courtney Gwynn
Marketing Manager
courtney.gwynn@surna.com
(720) 531-0311

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
info@ceaindustries.com
(720) 330-2829

CEA Industries Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

18,637,114

 

 

$

2,159,608

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

2,649

 

 

 

179,444

 

Inventory, net

 

 

348,411

 

 

 

378,326

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

1,489,921

 

 

 

1,273,720

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

20,478,095

 

 

 

3,991,098

 

Noncurrent Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

68,513

 

 

 

77,346

 

Goodwill

 

 

-

 

 

 

631,064

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,830

 

 

 

1,830

 

Deposits

 

 

14,747

 

 

 

14,747

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

462,874

 

 

 

565,877

 

Total Noncurrent Assets

 

 

547,964

 

 

 

1,290,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

21,026,059

 

 

$

5,281,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

1,207,258

 

 

$

1,345,589

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

4,338,570

 

 

 

2,839,838

 

Accrued equity compensation

 

 

89,970

 

 

 

83,625

 

Other liabilities

 

 

-

 

 

 

37,078

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

 

118,235

 

 

 

100,139

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

5,754,033

 

 

 

4,406,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

376,851

 

 

 

486,226

 

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

 

 

376,851

 

 

 

486,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

6,130,884

 

 

 

4,892,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TEMPORARY EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 3,300 issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,960,000

 

Total Temporary Equity

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,960,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.00001 par value; 25,000,000 and 150,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 and 850,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 7,953,974 and 1,600,835 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

80

 

 

 

16

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

49,173,836

 

 

 

25,211,017

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(34,278,741

)

 

 

(28,781,566

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

14,895,175

 

 

 

(3,570,533

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

$

21,026,059

 

 

$

5,281,962

 


CEA Industries Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in US Dollars except share numbers)

 

 

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue, net

 

$

11,283,189

 

 

$

13,638,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

10,138,249

 

 

 

10,712,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,144,940

 

 

 

2,925,995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising and marketing expenses

 

 

1,157,871

 

 

 

772,139

 

Product development costs

 

 

319,987

 

 

 

469,703

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

4,759,865

 

 

 

3,662,668

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

631,064

 

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

6,868,787

 

 

 

4,904,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

(5,723,847

)

 

 

(1,978,515

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

191,358

 

 

 

627,592

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

35,314

 

 

 

(2,832

)

Gain on lease termination

 

 

-

 

 

 

15,832

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

226,672

 

 

 

640,592

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

 

(5,497,175

)

 

 

(1,337,923

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(5,497,175

)

 

$

(1,337,923

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred series B stock redemption value adjustment

 

$

-

 

 

$

(2,262,847

)

Convertible preferred series B stock dividends

 

 

(35,984

)

 

 

(67,447

)

Dividend on redemption of series A preferred stock

 

 

-

 

 

 

(20,595

)

Deemed dividend on convertible preferred series B stock on down round

 

 

(439,999

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss available to common shareholders

 

$

(5,973,158

)

 

$

(3,688,812

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per common share – basic and diluted

 

$

(0.84

)

 

$

(2.33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

7,094,410

 

 

 

1,582,869

 


CEA Industries Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

For the Twelve Months Ended         December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(5,497,175

)

 

$

(1,337,923

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense

 

 

32,442

 

 

 

65,372

 

Gain on forgiveness of note payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

(517,032

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

307,736

 

 

 

369,214

 

Common stock issued for other expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

67,000

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

(54,708

)

 

 

16,844

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

(20,472

)

 

 

(1,666

)

Gain on lease termination

 

 

-

 

 

 

(15,832

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

4,489

 

 

 

67,567

 

Amortization of operating lease ROU asset

 

 

103,003

 

 

 

204,521

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

631,064

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

231,504

 

 

 

(162,808

)

Inventory

 

 

50,387

 

 

 

(49,551

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

(216,202

)

 

 

(235,897

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(175,409

)

 

 

(476,450

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,498,732

 

 

 

(884,350

)

Accrued interest

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,832

 

Deposits

 

 

-

 

 

 

(14,747

)

Operating lease liability, net

 

 

(91,279

)

 

 

(259,475

)

Accrued equity compensation

 

 

6,345

 

 

 

(44,809

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(3,189,543

)

 

 

(3,207,190

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(30,348

)

 

 

(68,657

)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

11,500

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(28,098

)

 

 

(57,157

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of dividends on series B preferred stock

 

 

(35,984

)

 

 

-

 

Redemption of series B preferred stock

 

 

(1,980,000

)

 

 

-

 

Net cash proceeds on sale of common stock and warrants, net of expenses

 

 

21,711,131

 

 

 

-

 

Cash proceeds from sale of preferred stock and warrants, net of issuance costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,624,874

 

Proceeds from issuance of note payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

514,200

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

19,695,147

 

 

 

3,139,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

16,477,506

 

 

 

(125,273

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

2,159,608

 

 

 

2,284,881

 

Cash and  cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

18,637,114

 

 

$

2,159,608

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment of carrying value of series B preferred stock  to redemption value

 

$

-

 

 

$

2,262,847

 

Conversion of series B preferred stock

 

$

1,980,000

 

 

$

-

 

Accrued series B interest payable settled in shares of common stock

 

$

-

 

 

$

67,447

 

Series A preferred stock converted into shares of common stock

 

$

-

 

 

$

420

 

Deemed dividend on series B preferred stock arising on down round

 

$

439,999

 

 

$

-

 

Dividend on redemption of series A preferred stock settled in shares of common stock

 

$

-

 

 

$

20,595

 

Right of Use asset arising on new office lease

 

$

-

 

 

$

582,838

 

Cashless exercise of prefunded warrants

 

$

2

 

 

$

-

 


