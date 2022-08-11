CEA Industries Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

U.S. markets closed

Louisville, Colorado, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”) a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, is reporting results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

 

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021

% QoQ

% YoY

Revenue

$

3,015

 

$

1,744

 

$

4,510

 

73%

-33%

Gross Profit

$

306

 

$

91

 

$

1,282

 

238%

-76%

Gross Margin

 

10.2

%

 

5.2

%

 

28.4

%

500 bps

-1,820 bps

Operating Expenses

$

2,077

 

$

1,702

 

$

1,166

 

22%

78%

Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,761

)

$

(1,423

)

$

265

 

NA

NA

Management Commentary

We experienced a recovery in revenue during the quarter as sales were up more than 70% compared to Q1 2022, however compared to the prior year, the market environment remains challenged, as we continue to work through the effects of inflation and lingering supply chain challenges,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries Inc. “That said, we have begun to see the benefit of our sales, marketing, and product development initiatives, as reflected by a quarter-over-quarter increase in new bookings. In Q2, we both expanded current contracts and signed multiple new customers, including a new contract with Greene Brothers Farm that has the potential to represent a multi-year engagement. We still have work to do to execute on our organic growth initiatives, however, the early results from our sales and marketing investments are encouraging.

“Looking ahead, we plan to execute on both organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Our strong balance sheet enables us to be patient and selective in our pursuit of M&A targets. Although the macro environment presents its share of challenges, it also presents a unique opportunity to acquire accretive businesses at attractive multiples that can accelerate our growth and profitability.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.0 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was attributed to supply chain and project delays. The Company continues to expect recognizing delayed revenue in the second half of the year and currently has approximately $10 million of backlog which is expected to be recognized over the next 18 months.

Net bookings in the second quarter of 2022 grew 67% to $1.5 million compared to $0.9 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog increased 21% to $9.7 million compared to $8.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in the Company’s new bookings and backlog for the second quarter of 2022 was partially offset by a $2.3 million contract cancellation that resulted from the customer’s loss of funding.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $0.3 million compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 10.2% compared to 28.4% in the year ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by lower revenue and higher fixed costs.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $2.1 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the decline in the Company’s stock price.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million or $(0.23) per share, compared to net income of $0.3 million or $0.17 per share for the same period in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $20.6 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 million on December 31, 2021, while working capital increased by $17.4 million during this period. The increase was primarily driven by net proceeds from the Company’s sale of common stock and warrants of approximately $21.7 million in February 2022. At June 30, 2022, the company remained debt free.

Conference Call

CEA management will host a conference call today to discuss its financial and operating results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Dial: 1-973-528-0008
Access Code: 195138

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2893/46175

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing info@ceaindustries.com. For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available for two weeks in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ceaindustries.com beginning on August 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Media Contact:

Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
Jamie.english@surna.com
303.993.5271

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
info@ceaindustries.com


CEA Industries Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

20,611,388

 

 

$

2,159,608

 

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $172,760 and $181,942, respectively)

 

 

140,473

 

 

 

179,444

 

Other receivables

 

 

78,943

 

 

 

-

 

Inventory, net

 

 

401,757

 

 

 

378,326

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

2,887,593

 

 

 

1,273,720

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

24,120,154

 

 

 

3,991,098

 

Noncurrent Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

84,687

 

 

 

77,346

 

Goodwill

 

 

-

 

 

 

631,064

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,830

 

 

 

1,830

 

Deposits

 

 

14,747

 

 

 

14,747

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

514,816

 

 

 

565,877

 

Total Noncurrent Assets

 

 

616,080

 

 

 

1,290,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

24,736,234

 

 

$

5,281,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

1,044,536

 

 

$

1,345,589

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

5,935,270

 

 

 

2,839,838

 

Accrued equity compensation

 

 

46,373

 

 

 

83,625

 

Other liabilities

 

 

37,078

 

 

 

37,078

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

 

113,999

 

 

 

100,139

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

7,177,256

 

 

 

4,406,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

432,496

 

 

 

486,226

 

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

 

 

432,496

 

 

 

486,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

7,609,752

 

 

 

4,892,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TEMPORARY EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 3,300 issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,960,000

 

Total Temporary Equity

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,960,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 and 850,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 7,953,974 and 1,600,835 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

80

 

 

 

16

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

49,091,496

 

 

 

25,211,017

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(31,965,094

)

 

 

(28,781,566

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

17,126,482

 

 

 

(3,570,533

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

$

24,736,234

 

 

$

5,281,962

 


CEA Industries Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

For the Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue, net

 

$

3,014,885

 

 

$

4,509,505

 

 

$

4,759,312

 

 

$

6,876,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

2,708,646

 

 

 

3,227,181

 

 

 

4,362,565

 

 

 

5,249,104

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

306,239

 

 

 

1,282,324

 

 

 

396,747

 

 

 

1,626,930

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising and marketing expenses

 

 

309,690

 

 

 

168,042

 

 

 

560,705

 

 

 

345,187

 

Product development costs

 

 

56,577

 

 

 

111,546

 

 

 

195,495

 

 

 

224,184

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

1,080,094

 

 

 

886,758

 

 

 

2,391,871

 

 

 

1,627,231

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

631,064

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

631,064

 

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

2,077,425

 

 

 

1,166,346

 

 

 

3,779,135

 

 

 

2,196,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(1,771,186

)

 

 

115,978

 

 

 

(3,382,388

)

 

 

(569,672

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

-

 

 

 

150,518

 

 

 

185,000

 

 

$

43,518

 

Interest income (expense),net

 

 

10,600

 

 

 

(1,254

)

 

 

13,860

 

 

$

(1,972

)

Total other income (expense)

 

 

10,600

 

 

 

149,264

 

 

 

198,860

 

 

 

41,546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,760,586

)

 

 

265,242

 

 

 

(3,183,528

)

 

 

(528,126

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,760,586

)

 

$

265,242

 

 

$

(3,183,528

)

 

$

(528,126

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred series B stock dividends

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(35,984

)

 

 

-

 

Deemed dividend on convertible preferred series B stock on down round

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(439,999

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

(1,760,586

)

 

$

265,242

 

 

$

(3,659,511

)

 

$

(528,126

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per common share – basic

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.59

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income/(loss) per common share – diluted

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.59

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

7,801,211

 

 

 

1,582,998

 

 

 

6,220,600

 

 

 

1,579,938

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

7,801,211

 

 

 

1,605,526

 

 

 

6,220,600

 

 

 

1,579,938

 


CEA Industries Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(3,183,528

)

 

$

(528,126

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense

 

 

16,697

 

 

 

37,180

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

225,396

 

 

 

21,748

 

Common stock issued for other expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

67,000

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

(9,182

)

 

 

23,213

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

(34,417

)

 

 

(10,945

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

4,060

 

 

 

8,042

 

Amortization of ROU asset

 

 

51,061

 

 

 

98,913

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

631,064

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

48,153

 

 

 

(224,183

)

Inventory

 

 

10,986

 

 

 

(106,299

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

(1,692,816

)

 

 

(949,152

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(317,453

)

 

 

124,583

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,095,431

 

 

 

331,585

 

Accrued interest

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,972

 

Deposits

 

 

-

 

 

 

(16,122

)

Operating lease liability, net

 

 

(39,870

)

 

 

(130,156

)

Accrued equity compensation

 

 

(37,251

)

 

 

108,945

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(1,231,669

)

 

 

(1,141,802

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(13,948

)

 

 

(15,316

)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

1,500

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(11,698

)

 

 

(13,816

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of dividends on series B preferred stock

 

 

(35,984

)

 

 

-

 

Redemption of series B preferred stock

 

 

(1,980,000

)

 

 

-

 

Cash proceeds on sale of common stock and warrants, net of expenses

 

 

21,711,131

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of note payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

514,200

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

19,695,147

 

 

 

514,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

18,451,780

 

 

 

(641,418

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

2,159,608

 

 

 

2,284,881

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

20,611,388

 

 

$

1,643,463

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid purchases of equipment and other assets

 

$

16,400

 

 

$

-

 

Conversion of series B preferred stock

 

$

1,980,000

 

 

$

-

 

Deemed dividend on series B preferred stock arising on down round

 

$

439,999

 

 

$

-

 

Cashless exercise of prefunded warrants

 

$

2

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

Q2 2022

 

 

Q1 2022

 

 

Q2 2021

 

 

% QoQ

 

% YoY

Revenue

 

$

3,015

 

 

$

1,744

 

 

$

4,510

 

 

73%

 

-33%

Gross Profit

 

$

306

 

 

$

91

 

 

$

1,282

 

 

238%

 

-76%

Gross Margin

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

28.4

%

 

500 bps

 

-1,820 bps

Operating Expenses

 

$

2,077

 

 

$

1,702

 

 

$

1,166

 

 

22%

 

78%

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

(1,761

)

 

$

(1,423

)

 

$

265

 

 

NA

 

NA


