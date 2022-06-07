U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.25
    -34.25 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,682.00
    -230.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,465.75
    -139.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.10
    -15.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.03
    -0.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.06
    +1.27 (+5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7760
    +0.8750 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,452.46
    -1,946.13 (-6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.94
    -40.62 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.57
    -16.65 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Ceapro Announces Results of 2022 Shareholders’ Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ceapro Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRPOF
Ceapro Inc.
Ceapro Inc.

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that all proposed Directors were elected to serve for a one-year term at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 1, 2022 as per the following results:

Nominee

Votes for

Votes withheld

% of votes cast

 

 

 

FOR

WITHHELD

 

 

 

 

 

GenevieveFoster

19,828,178

997,763

95.21%

4.79%

Gilles Gagnon

13,875,695

6,950,246

66.63%

33.37%

Glenn Rourke

13,848,404

6,977,537

66.50%

33.50%

Ronald W. Miller

19,832,288

993,653

95.23%

4.77%

Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa

19,678,600

1,147,341

94.49%

5.51%

Dr. William Li

19,525,246

1,300,695

93.75%

6.25%

All other matters at the Shareholders' meeting, namely the appointment of auditors and the approval and ratification of an amended and restated Stock Option Plan, as proposed in the Company’s information circular dated April 19, 2022, were also approved by shareholders.

Mr. Ronnie Miller will serve as Chairman of the Board and Ms. Genevieve Foster will chair the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.

For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Amazon’s latest 20-for-1 stock split takes effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Amazon is the latest tech company to undergo a stock split.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Is It Time to Cut Losses in PayPal?

    With the stock down 54% year to date, investors should consider whether it's still worth owning.

  • J.M. Smucker to take $125 million hit from Jif peanut butter recall

    The recall would also have a 90 cent impact on the Folgers coffee maker's profit, the Ohio-based company said, sending its shares down 3% in premarket trading. Late in May, J.M. Smucker said it was recalling nearly 50 types of Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States after a Food and Drug Administration investigation into a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections.

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Hungary to Tap International Markets as EU Blocks Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary plans to offer bonds in euros and dollars as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks alternatives to billions of euros in blocked European Union funding.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealHungary

  • Should You Invest in Nvidia Right Now?

    This best-in-class semiconductor company is down more than 40% from its peak. But has it fallen far enough?

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • As Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) drops to US$1.2b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$11m stock purchase earlier this year

    Insiders who acquired US$11m worth of Clover Health Investments, Corp.'s ( NASDAQ:CLOV ) stock at an average price of...

  • Northrop Grumman Testing B-21 Raider As NOC Stock Enters New Buy Zone

    As Lockheed and Raytheon test resistance, Northrop Grumman tests its new B-21 bomber and NOC stock flies into buy zone.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.