Ceapro Announces Results of 2022 Shareholders’ Meeting
EDMONTON, Alberta, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that all proposed Directors were elected to serve for a one-year term at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 1, 2022 as per the following results:
Nominee
Votes for
Votes withheld
% of votes cast
FOR
WITHHELD
GenevieveFoster
19,828,178
997,763
95.21%
4.79%
Gilles Gagnon
13,875,695
6,950,246
66.63%
33.37%
Glenn Rourke
13,848,404
6,977,537
66.50%
33.50%
Ronald W. Miller
19,832,288
993,653
95.23%
4.77%
Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa
19,678,600
1,147,341
94.49%
5.51%
Dr. William Li
19,525,246
1,300,695
93.75%
6.25%
All other matters at the Shareholders' meeting, namely the appointment of auditors and the approval and ratification of an amended and restated Stock Option Plan, as proposed in the Company’s information circular dated April 19, 2022, were also approved by shareholders.
Mr. Ronnie Miller will serve as Chairman of the Board and Ms. Genevieve Foster will chair the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.
About Ceapro Inc.
Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions.
For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.
For more information contact:
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com
Issuer:
Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555
