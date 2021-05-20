Ceapro Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Highlights
– Maintained production operations during COVID-19 pandemic, providing customers essential products while ensuring the health and safety of Company’s employees –
– Increased R&D investments for the development of innovative delivery systems and for accelerating recruitment of patients in a clinical trial for oat beta glucan as a cholesterol reducer –
– First quarter 2021 sales increased 10% vs. first quarter 2020 –
EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“While ensuring safety of our employees remained a top priority, we obtained solid results once again during the first quarter of this year and were successful at both growing our base business and also advancing some key research and development projects despite mandated stay-at-home orders in some Canadian provinces due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These results are a clear testament to the dedication and hard work of each of our employees during these challenging times and we are very proud of their commitment to support our customers heightened demand by delivering high quality products,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO.
Corporate and Operational Highlights
Pipeline Development:
Deployed additional efforts and resources in accelerating enrollment and randomization of patients for the clinical trial with beta glucan as a cholesterol reducer. To date, with outreach initiatives put in place by the team at the Montreal Heart Institute, more than 200 patients are part of the study. A total of 264 randomized patients are required for statistical significance.
Continued to monitor stability studies for liquid beta glucan and avenanthramides produced at Ceapro’s new manufacturing site as well as for the pharmaceutical-grade dry powder formulation of avenanthramides to be used in a human Phase 1 bioavailability and safety study.
Initiated the design of a protocol for a Phase 1 clinical trial with pharmaceutical grade avenanthramides. Subsequent to quarter end, signed a service agreement for the development and manufacturing of an oral solid dosage formulation of avenanthramide to be administrated during the Phase 1 study.
Conducted additional in vitro dose response study with PGX processed yeast beta glucan to correlate with upcoming McMaster animal study results. Animal studies should resume at the beginning of June 2021 upon lifting of stay-at-home orders in Ontario.
Developed and fine-tuned new PGX-dried chemical complexes mostly using sodium alginate as a carrier. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the successful completion of its long-term research collaboration with University of Alberta. This project allowed for the expansion of a PGX pipeline which now includes proteins/enzymes in addition to polysaccharides like beta glucan. One of these enzymes, lysozyme was presented at the European Meeting on Supercritical Fluids by Dr. Ricardo Couto, a member of Ceapro’s PGX team who demonstrated that enzymatic activity is preserved following PGX processing. Lysozyme might have several applications since it is recognized as a remarkable natural antimicrobial and antiviral enzyme that boosts the immune defense while increasing shelf life in foods, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Lysozyme can also be integrated in skin care products to treat acne or promote wound repair.
Technology:
Upgraded and commissioned PGX pilot scale processing unit in Edmonton. This will allow the generation of larger and more consistent batches of PGX polymer carriers for impregnation scale-up.
Advanced the installation and further scaled up the PGX impregnation unit in Edmonton. Many trials were successfully conducted with the new impregnation vessel system mostly using sodium alginate.
Retained and conducted several virtual meetings with a seasoned high-pressure engineering and manufacturing company capable to design and build a new PGX industrial plant with equipment recently purchased in Germany. Timelines and cost estimates are being assessed.
Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
Total sales of $4,702,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $4,273,000 for the comparative period in 2020; an increase of 10% over last year. Beta glucan sales volumes increased by 318% for Q1 2021 vs Q1 2020. With sales being made in US dollars, the decreased exchange rate $US/CDN as compared to the prior period negatively impacted 2021 sales by approximately $364,000.
Net profit of $515,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to a net profit of 1,126,000 for the comparative period in 2020.
Research and Development of $817,000 in Q1 2021 vs. $502,000 in 2020. This increased investment was partly due to an accelerated pace for the recruitment of patients for the beta glucan trial as a cholesterol reducer.
Cash generated from operations of $305,000 in Q1 2021 vs. $531,000 in Q1 2020.
Positive working capital balance of $8,246,972 as of March 31, 2021.
“As we respond to the potential impacts and uncertainties of COVID-19 by taking the necessary steps to preserve our financial position, we continue to execute on our expansion to a new business model from a contract manufacturer/commodity company to a high-value life science/biopharmaceutical company. We remain dedicated to executing on our milestones ahead and should the Company be able to service its customers without disruption, we strongly believe the prospects for the Company remain very strong for the upcoming year,” concluded Mr. Gagnon.
CEAPRO INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
$
$
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,239,071
5,369,029
Trade receivables
2,907,013
2,019,723
Other receivables
29,576
102,224
Inventories (note 3)
998,911
1,210,079
Prepaid expenses and deposits
198,804
348,845
9,373,375
9,049,900
Non-Current Assets
Investment tax credits receivable
607,700
607,700
Deposits
82,124
82,124
Licences (note 4)
17,773
18,514
Property and equipment (note 5)
18,473,734
18,591,189
Deferred tax assets
874,304
874,304
20,055,635
20,173,831
TOTAL ASSETS
29,429,010
29,223,731
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
791,089
1,067,622
Current portion of lease liabilities (note 6)
260,307
250,658
Current portion of CAAP loan (note 8)
75,007
72,263
1,126,403
1,390,543
Non-Current Liabilities
Long-term lease liabilities (note 6)
2,577,698
2,648,917
Deferred tax liabilities
874,304
874,304
3,452,002
3,523,221
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,578,405
4,913,764
Equity
Share capital (note 7 (b))
16,549,875
16,511,067
Contributed surplus (note 7 (e))
4,669,347
4,682,393
Retained earnings
3,631,383
3,116,507
24,850,605
24,309,967
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
29,429,010
29,223,731
CEAPRO INC.
Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income
Unaudited
2021
2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
$
$
Revenue (note 14)
4,701,743
4,273,374
Cost of goods sold
2,443,800
1,901,223
Gross margin
2,257,943
2,372,151
Research and product development
816,847
502,542
General and administration
712,207
865,034
Sales and marketing
13,238
48,228
Finance costs (note 11)
93,910
101,609
Income from operations
621,741
854,738
Other (expenses) income (note 10)
(106,865
)
271,317
Income before tax
514,876
1,126,055
Income taxes
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
514,876
1,126,055
Net income per common share (note 17):
Basic
0.01
0.01
Diluted
0.01
0.01
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 17):
Basic
77,651,031
77,538,314
Diluted
78,709,975
77,880,861
CEAPRO INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited
2021
2020
Three Months Ended March 31,
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period
514,876
1,126,055
Adjustments for items not involving cash
Finance costs
36,166
40,947
Transaction costs
-
554
Depreciation and amortization
468,153
460,088
Accretion
2,744
5,108
Share-based payments
3,742
93,548
Net income for the period adjusted for non-cash items
1,025,681
1,726,300
CHANGES IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS
Trade receivables
(887,290
)
(264,398
)
Other receivables
72,648
(24,076
)
Inventories
211,168
(347,853
)
Prepaid expenses and deposits
72,574
(54,186
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to operating activities
(153,619
)
(463,443
)
Total changes in non-cash working capital items
(684,519
)
(1,153,956
)
Net income for the period adjusted for non-cash and working capital items
341,162
572,344
Interest paid
(36,166
)
(40,947
)
CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS
304,996
531,397
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(253,018
)
(20,099
)
Purchase of leasehold improvements
(19,472
)
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to investing activities
(122,914
)
-
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(395,404
)
(20,099
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Stock options exercised
22,020
-
Repayment of long-term debt
-
(48,520
)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(61,570
)
(64,987
)
CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(39,550
)
(113,507
)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(129,958
)
397,791
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
5,369,029
1,857,195
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
5,239,071
2,254,986
The complete financial statements are available for review on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/Ceapro and on the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.
About Ceapro Inc.
Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.
For more information contact:
Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com
Issuer:
Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA
President & CEO
T: 780-421-4555
