U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,494.38
    -1.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,452.37
    +46.87 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,034.28
    -7.58 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.45
    -0.91 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3640
    +0.0220 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.1270 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,085.54
    -746.27 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.29
    -31.25 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.17
    -16.95 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Ceapro Inc. Reports 2021 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results and Operational Highlights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ceapro Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company continues to increase R&D activities to advance clinical and preclinical programs

– Second quarter sales of $4,409,000 compared to $4,666,000 for second quarter 2020 –

– Cash generated from operations of $2,128,000 in Q2 2021 compared to $2,195,000 in Q2 2020 –

Maintained production operations during COVID-19 pandemic, providing customers with essential products while ensuring the health and safety of our employees –

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“Progress continues on all fronts from production operations to research and development, allowing us to advance our pipeline while expanding our business model. With our newly formed network of highly renowned experts from University of Alberta, McMaster University, the Montreal Heart Institute, and the Angiogenesis Foundation, we have implemented a comprehensive strategic research plan that we believe enables us to address immune/inflammation-based and lifestyle diseases at various stages and from all angles. Additionally, with upcoming results expected in the fourth quarter of this year for Ceapro’s very first clinical trial, I believe we are well positioned for the next steps in becoming a premier life sciences company. The Company has exciting things on the horizon and we are committed to building on momentum,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

Pipeline Development:

  • Announced successful completion of collaborative research and development program with University of Alberta. The program developed several new chemical complexes as potential delivery systems and demonstrated the possibility of drying peptides using Pressurized Gas eXpanded (PGX) Technology.

  • Initiated bioavailability studies with University of Alberta for new chemical complexes yeast beta glucan-CoQ10 and alginate-CoQ10.

  • Resumed research activities with McMaster University to develop an inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19 using yeast beta glucan.

  • Completed patient enrollment in clinical study evaluating beta glucan as a cholesterol-lowering agent. Last patient last visit is expected by end of September 2021, followed by locking of data base, unblinding of the study and topline results expected in Q4 2021.

Technology:

  • Pursued technical upgrades of PGX demo plant in Edmonton including initiation of commercial scale up of impregnation unit to produce chemical complexes.

  • Initiated engineering design for PGX commercial scale unit. Final decision on the type and location of future commercial scale PGX unit to be announced during Q4 2021.

Production Operations:

  • Successfully passed thorough audits conducted by two major customers for the Edmonton facility, which is now housing all production operations for the Company.

Corporate:

  • Pursued out-licensing discussions for PGX-processed new chemical complexes.

Subsequent to Quarter:

  • Announced research agreement with Montreal Heart Institute for a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing safety and tolerability of pharmaceutical grade avenanthramides.

  • Announced research agreement with Boston-based Angiogenesis Foundation to assess in vivo bioefficacy of oat beta glucan and avenanthramides in angiogenesis, blood vessel repairs, wound healing and tissue regeneration in various inflammation-based diseases and conditions like COVID-19 presenting damages of the lung blood vessels.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

  • Total sales of $4,409,000 for the second quarter of 2021 and $9,110,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to $4,666,000 and $8,939,000 for the comparative periods in 2020.

    Sales being made in USA dollars and then reported in CDN dollars, it is noteworthy to look at the impact of the exchange rate (USD/CDN) from year to year. In fact, the Company has recorded respective sales in USD of $3.6M and USD $7.3M for the second quarter and the first six months of 2021 as compared to USD $3.4M and USD $6.5M for the comparative periods of 2020, representing a year-to-date effective increase of 12% in 2021.

  • Net profit of $676,000 for the second quarter of 2021 and $1,191,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to a net profit of $1,077,000 and $2,203,000 for the comparative periods in 2020.

  • Cash flows generated from operations of $2,433,000 for the first six months of 2021 vs $2,727,000 in 2020.

  • Positive working capital balance of $9,303,000 as of June 30, 2021.

“The ability of our business to successfully navigate through the challenging second quarter business environment is a testament to the commitment and hard work of our dedicated employees, and a measurable indication of the operational improvements generated by our strategic investments of the past few years,” continued Mr. Gagnon. “Looking ahead, while considering the ongoing potential economic impact related to the new surge of COVID-19, we believe Ceapro is well-positioned to once again deliver solid growth in 2021. With a strong and very clean balance sheet, a group of dedicated people, and a solid base business coupled with the innovative technologies and products that we have developed to enable us to expand, Ceapro is poised to emerge as a successful life science company.”

CEAPRO INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

7,269,428

5,369,029

Trade receivables

1,801,568

2,019,723

Other receivables

45,913

102,224

Inventories (note 3)

1,168,163

1,210,079

Prepaid expenses and deposits

236,932

348,845

10,522,004

9,049,900

Non-Current Assets

Investment tax credits receivable

607,700

607,700

Deposits

82,124

82,124

Licences (note 4)

17,032

18,514

Property and equipment (note 5)

18,029,316

18,591,189

Deferred tax assets

874,304

874,304

19,610,476

20,173,831

TOTAL ASSETS

30,132,480

29,223,731

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

857,731

1,067,622

Current portion of lease liabilities (note 6)

283,204

250,658

Current portion of CAAP loan (note 8)

77,855

72,263

1,218,790

1,390,543

Non-Current Liabilities

Long-term lease liabilities (note 6)

2,505,623

2,648,917

Deferred tax liabilities

874,304

874,304

3,379,927

3,523,221

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,598,717

4,913,764

Equity

Share capital (note 7 (b))

16,555,619

16,511,067

Contributed surplus (note 7 (e))

4,670,289

4,682,393

Retained earnings

4,307,855

3,116,507

25,533,763

24,309,967

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

30,132,480

29,223,731


CEAPRO INC.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income

Unaudited

Quarters Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue (note 14)

4,408,631

4,665,971

9,110,374

8,939,345

Cost of goods sold

1,770,153

2,079,270

4,213,953

3,980,493

Gross margin

2,638,478

2,586,701

4,896,421

4,958,852

Research and product development

830,511

399,797

1,647,358

902,339

General and administration

952,847

838,263

1,665,054

1,703,297

Sales and marketing

16,362

29,207

29,600

77,435

Finance costs (note 11)

38,344

44,583

132,254

146,192

Income from operations

800,414

1,274,851

1,422,155

2,129,589

Other (expenses) income (note 10)

(123,942

)

(197,812

)

(230,807

)

73,505

Income before tax

676,472

1,077,039

1,191,348

2,203,094

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

676,472

1,077,039

1,191,348

2,203,094

Net income per common share (note 17):

Basic

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

Diluted

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.03

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 17):

Basic

77,673,832

77,608,341

77,662,495

77,573,327

Diluted

78,684,303

77,980,876

78,684,344

77,930,529


CEAPRO INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited

2021

2020

Six Months Ended June 30,

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the period

1,191,348

2,203,094

Adjustments for items not involving cash

Finance costs

71,662

79,674

Transaction costs

-

1,108

Depreciation and amortization

937,356

920,521

Accretion

5,592

10,410

Share-based payments

6,828

108,147

Net income for the period adjusted for non-cash items

2,212,786

3,322,954

CHANGES IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS

Trade receivables

218,155

600,990

Other receivables

56,311

(43,599

)

Inventories

41,916

(592,489

)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

51,179

(33,088

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to operating activities

(75,337

)

(448,200

)

Total changes in non-cash working capital items

292,224

(516,386

)

Net income for the period adjusted for non-cash and working capital items

2,505,010

2,806,568

Interest paid

(71,662

)

(79,674

)

CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

2,433,348

2,726,894

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property and equipment

(277,062

)

(38,230

)

Purchase of leasehold improvements

(19,472

)

-

Deposits relating to investment in equipment

(16,733

)

(50,203

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to investing activities

(134,554

)

-

CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(447,821

)

(88,433

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Stock options exercised

25,620

-

Repayment of long-term debt

-

(97,507

)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(110,748

)

(130,829

)

CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(85,128

)

(228,336

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,900,399

2,410,125

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

5,369,029

1,857,195

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

7,269,428

4,267,320

The complete financial statements are available for review on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/Ceapro and on the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Lordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO

    The company's founder and largest shareholder Steve Burns resigned as chief executive officer in June following the board's conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. The company, which previously warned it needs to raise additional funding, is hiring industry veteran Ninivaggi, who has also overseen Icahn Enterprises' automotive aftermarket service network and parts distribution businesses.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares were up 20% to $6.64 in premarket trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Bitcoin Eyes 200-Day MA Support as $2B Options Expiration Nears

    The max pain price for Friday's bitcoin options expiry is $44,000.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy With Juicy Dividends

    There are several industries and sectors that are known for their dividends. Utilities and real estate investment trusts definitely come to mind. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.