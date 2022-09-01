Cebu Pacific selects IBS Software to transform crew operations

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading airline, has selected IBS Software for its crew scheduling processes to further improve operational efficiency. As the airline ramps up its domestic and international networks, more flights would entail better management of staff schedules.

IBS Software to manage crew scheduling at Cebu Pacific

The move is part of Cebu Pacific's digitalization journey. By implementing IBS Software's cloud-based iFlight AD OPT solution, Cebu Pacific will replace manual processes with digital tools to implement new systems for crew pairings, rostering and crew preferential bidding, leading to increased employee satisfaction.

"Cebu Pacific wants to ensure that it maximizes digital tools to improve the processes for its staff. Employee satisfaction is important to us and iFlight gives us the tools and insight we need to make proactive, data-led decisions to support crew with complex scheduling. In IBS Software, we have found the ideal partner to digitalize critical operations and we look forward to a long and productive partnership," said Capt. Sam Avila, Cebu Pacific Vice President for Flight Operations.

iFlight will enhance Cebu Pacific's existing crew rostering system by producing fair and transparent rosters, and helping staff manage their schedules more effectively.

"It is an honor to be selected by Cebu Pacific, an innovative and highly progressive airline that is putting state-of-the-art digital platforms at the core of its operations as it continues to grow. The low-cost carrier segment is dynamic and fast-growing and this partnership is testimony to our vision and expertise in helping ambitious airlines like Cebu Pacific use the latest technology to overhaul operational processes and put crew and customer experiences first," said Gautam Shekar, Senior Vice President and Regional Head of Asia Pacific, IBS Software.

Built on the most modern and robust cloud native technical platform, iFlight is designed to optimize end-to-end airline operations and crew management, ensuring operational excellence, configurability and scalability. Its modular architecture allows the world's top airlines to add functionality as their operational complexity grows, helping them optimize resources, employ emerging technologies, and boost decision-making processes. For more information, visit https://www.ibsplc.com/product/airline-operations-solutions/iflight.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore online and on-board solutions, and IBS provides logistical solutions for the energy & resources industry. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information is found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

About Cebu Air, Inc. (Cebu Pacific, PSE: CEB)

CEB entered the Philippine aviation industry 26 years ago and is now the largest airline in the country with its "low fare, great value" strategy. It offers the widest network in the Philippines, with flights spanning Asia and the Middle East. One of the youngest fleets in the world, its 78-strong aircraft fleet is composed of Airbus and ATR aircraft, which includes its two ATR freighters. For more information, visit www.cebupacificair.com.

