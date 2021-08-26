U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.85
    +0.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0450
    +0.0620 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,321.68
    -1,555.16 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Cecil Bancorp Completes $10.0 Million Capital Raise for Additional Growth; Announces 2 New Executive Officers

·2 min read

ELKTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Cecil Bancorp ('Company') (OTC PINK:CECL), the bank holding company for Cecil Bank ('Bank'), today announced the completion of a successful $10.0 million capital raise through the sale of its voting and non-voting common stock. The Company plans to use the net proceeds of this capital raise to provide additional capital to support growth opportunities and build franchise value.

Bill Knott, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'The Company appreciates the confidence its investors have shown in the future of Cecil Bank. This new equity will provide additional cushion in our capital base to support our planned market expansion into Central Maryland. The Bank has grown its lending book by over 30% since December 2020 and hired Craig Vogel as a relationship manager to introduce Cecil Bank in the Central Maryland market.'

The Company also announced the hiring of two other executive officers. David A. Miller joined Cecil Bank in December 2020 as its Chief Financial Officer and David S. (Dave) Miller joined Cecil Bank in March 2021 as its Chief Credit Officer. Both executives have over 34 years of banking and management experience in the mid-Atlantic market.

The quality and experience of the team we have been able to attract allows Cecil Bank to continue providing leading client services in Cecil County while growing the Bank by taking advantage of opportunities in Central Maryland. Knott stated, 'Cecil Bank has a strong Board with Bill Cole as Chair, Hope Lundt as Vice Chair, John Lyons, Tom Vaughan, Kent Snodgrass and recently added Mark Keidel. The skills, experience and counsel of the Board have allowed the Bank to resolve legacy issues and pivot to grow the Company.'

Chair Cole added, 'I'm excited about the future of Ceil Bank. Having resolved our legacy issues, this addition of capital, combined with our new hires, positions us to capitalize on the growth opportunity presented in Central Maryland.'

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the Company's financial advisor and Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough, LLP served as the Company's legal counsel for the stock offering.

About Cecil Bank

Cecil Bank is a state-chartered community bank established in October 1959 and headquartered in Elkton, Maryland. The Bank serves Cecil County from its headquarters location and three additional branches located in North East, Rising Sun and Elkton. Cecil Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information or to view financials, visit www.cecilbank.com.

This release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ('PSLRA'). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Cecil Bancorp has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT:
J. William Knott
President and CEO, Cecil Bancorp, Inc.
(410) 392-8370 bknott@cecilbank.com

SOURCE: Cecil Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661578/Cecil-Bancorp-Completes-100-Million-Capital-Raise-for-Additional-Growth-Announces-2-New-Executive-Officers

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Peloton Stock Sinks Late As Q4 Loss Far Worse Than Expected; Q1 Guidance Weak As Bike Price Cut

    Peloton reported a much deeper-than-expected fiscal Q4 loss after announcing a new treadmill to address a safety recall.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • Dell Technologies Tops Second-Quarter Targets On Strong PC Sales

    Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies late Thursday handily beat expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Peloton Stock Falls After It Slashes the Price of Its Bike and Reports Wider Net Loss

    Peloton is lowering the price of its flagship bike to $1,495 from $1,895. Its $312 million fiscal fourth-quarter loss spooked investors.