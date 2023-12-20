Cecilia Robinson Bought 94% More Shares In My Food Bag Group

Those following along with My Food Bag Group Limited (NZSE:MFB) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Cecilia Robinson, Non-Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking NZ$875k on stock at an average price of NZ$0.13. That increased their holding by a full 94%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

My Food Bag Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Cecilia Robinson was the biggest purchase of My Food Bag Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of NZ$0.15. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

My Food Bag Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NZSE:MFB Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2023

Insider Ownership Of My Food Bag Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that My Food Bag Group insiders own about NZ$2.7m worth of shares (which is 7.3% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At My Food Bag Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that My Food Bag Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for My Food Bag Group (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

