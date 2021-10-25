U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,562.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,370.00
    +29.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.10
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.51
    +0.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.98 (+6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6790
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,952.34
    +2,140.08 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.12
    +28.57 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

CECO Environmental Schedules Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) will host a conference call on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM CT) to discuss the company's third quarter 2021 financial results.

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.)
CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.)

The company's financial results will be issued in a press release before the market opens on Nov. 8, 2021 and posted on the company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com. Please visit the website to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 888-346-4547 (Toll-Free) within the United States, 855-669-9657 (Toll-Free) within Canada or International 412-317-5251.

A live and archived replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for 90 days through Jan. 4, 2022. The telephone replay will be available one hour after the call ends through Nov. 15, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the United States, 855-669-9658 (Toll-Free) within Canada, or Toll/International 412-317-0088 and enter access code 10160914.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:
Matthew Eckl
Chief Financial Officer
888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser or Hala Elsherbini
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

Media Contact:
Kimberly Plaskett
Corporate Communications Director
CECO-Communications@OneCECO.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceco-environmental-schedules-third-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-301407112.html

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is right to scare everyone about hyperinflation: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 25, 2021.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Big Investor Bought Tesla, Plug Power, Nikola, and XPeng Stock

    DNB Asset Management increased investments in Tesla and Plug Power, and initiated positions in Nikola and XPeng in the third quarter. Three of them are soundly beating the market in October.

  • GM, Ford results likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are likely to show investors both the positive and negative financial impacts of the global semiconductor chip shortage when the U.S. automakers report third-quarter results on Wednesday. GM and Ford have had to bring some assembly lines to a halt for lack of semiconductors, and contend with rising costs for other parts and raw materials as well as shipping. Lost production and rising supply-chain costs put pressure on profit margins.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

    Whether you're a cautious or aggressive investor, investing in these sorts of companies before a downturn is a smart move. Target's selection of pickup and delivery options also keep customers coming back.

  • Dow Set to Open at Record, PayPal Spikes—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Facebook kicks off Big Tech earnings Monday—closely watched after Snap's results revealed the impact of Apple's privacy changes on advertising.

  • Why inflation scares haven't hammered the stock market

    Stock prices have shrugged off inflationary concerns. Here's the quick answer why.