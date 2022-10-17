CECP’s 10th CEO Investor Forum: Leading Global CEOs Sharing Long-Term Business Plans with Investors; Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / CECP: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose

What: Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) 10th CEO Investor Forum will be held at the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) 2022 MedTech Conference. The world's largest trade organization representing medical technology device developers and manufacturers will host the CEO Investor Forum @ The MedTech Conference where leading medtech CEOs will share insights on the sustained value of medtech for investors. CEOs will share Long-Term Plans covering growth, strategy, and risk, three to five years out with institutional investors and companies.

Who: The audience of leading institutional investors will see Long-Term Plan presentations delivered by:

Robert B. Ford , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Abbott (NYSE:ABT)

Gary S. Guthart , Chief Executive Officer, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Geoff Martha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Additional speakers include:

Daryl Brewster , CEO, CECP

Jane Fraser , CEO, Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Eric Schwartz , Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Counsel and Secretary, Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Bruno Sarda, Principal, Climate Change & Sustainability Services, Ernst and Young LLP

George Serafeim , Charles M. Williams Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

Lucy Godshall, Senior Manager, Climate Change & Sustainability Services, Ernst and Young LLP

EY is a presenting sponsor of the CECP CEO Investor Forum @ The MedTech Conference.

Where: Boston or virtually

How: Investors and media can register for free and watch in person or virtually, contact info@cecp.co for your code and register here!

When: Tuesday October 25th 3:30 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. and Wednesday, October 26th 8:45 am to 2:00 p.m.

Editors' Note: speakers are available for interviews before and after the sessions, on site or virtually.



