Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.
·1 min read

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company's 7.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on November 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

The Company also announced that the Board declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share on the Company's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on November 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022.

About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a real estate investment trust which focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Northeast. The Company's portfolio comprises 19 properties, with approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.whlr.us.

Contact Information:
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.
(757) 627-9088

SOURCE: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720548/Cedar-Realty-Trust-Declares-Dividends-on-Preferred-Stock

