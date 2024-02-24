Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.08

The board of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.08 per share on the 26th of April. The yield is still above the industry average at 4.2%.

Cedar Woods Properties' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Cedar Woods Properties' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 80.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from A$0.26 total annually to A$0.20. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.6% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Cedar Woods Properties' EPS has fallen by approximately 19% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Cedar Woods Properties' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. While Cedar Woods Properties is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cedar Woods Properties (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Cedar Woods Properties not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

