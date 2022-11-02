Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Joins Phase I Clinical Study of ABVC BioPharma’s Medication for Treating Depression in Cancer Patients

ABVC BioPharma, Inc.

FREMONT, CA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced that the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (CSMC, West Hollywood CA) Institutional Review Board (IRB) has approved their institution joining the Phase I study of ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients. The Principal Investigator of the CSMC study will be Dr. Scott A. Irwin, MD, PhD., an eminent Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Neurosciences.

The Phase I study is open label and will be conducted with 12 cancer patients with moderate to severe depressive symptoms. The main objective of the study is to evaluate the safety of PDC-1421, the primary active ingredient in ABV-1601. The second objective is to determine the most effective dosages for a randomized, double-blind, non-inferiority Phase II trial of PDC-1421 that ABVC expects to initiate in 2023. The Company then intends to compare results of the Phase II study of ABV-1601 to Wellbutrin XL, a commonly used medicine to treat cancer patients suffering with depression.

“We are delighted to receive IRB approval from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a prestigious hospital in the United States, for the Phase I study of ABV-1601 for depression in cancer patients,” said Dr. Howard Doong, ABVC BioPharma’s chief executive officer. “We can now schedule the site initiation visit (SIV) in November or December of this year.”

According to Annals of Oncology 29:101m 2018, 40% to 60% of all cancer patients suffer emotional distress needing clinical attention and a formal diagnosis of psychiatric disorder can be made in about 25% to 30%.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Leeds Chow – Chief Financial Officer

510-668-881

press@ambrivis.com



