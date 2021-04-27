Cegedim: 2021 gets off to an interesting start
Quarterly financial information as of March 31, 2021
IFRS - Regulated information - Not audited
Cegedim: 2021 gets off to an interesting start
Like-for-like Q1 revenues are up 1.0% on 2020.
Like-for-like Q1 revenues are up 4.2% on 2019.
We confidently expect to meet our 2021 business objectives.
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, April 27, 2021, after the market close
Cegedim posted consolidated Q1 2021 revenues of €122.5 million, up 0.8% on a reported basis, and up 1.0% and 4.2% like for like compared with the same periods in 2020 and 2019 respectively.
“The situation remains volatile, uncertainties continue, and we are still feeling the impacts of the health crisis. However, after relatively flat months in January and February, business picked up in March. Compared with the first quarter of 2019, revenues have grown 4.2% like for like, and we are therefore confident in our ability to put in a sound performance this year”.
Laurent Labrune,
Cegedim Deputy Managing Director
Revenue
First quarter
Change Q1 2021 / 2020
Change Q1 2021/2019
in € millions
2021
2020
Reported
LFL(1)
LFL(2)
Software & Services
68.8
69.1
(0.4)%
(0.1)%
+3.0%
Flow
21.0
20.4
+3.3%
+3.4%
+4.3%
Data & Marketing
19.9
18.9
+5.6%
+5.7%
+5.4%
BPO
11.7
12.3
(5.2)%
(5.2)%
+8.0%
Corporate and others
1.0
0.9
+21.3%
+21.3%
+17.2%
Cegedim
122.5
121.5
+0.8%
+1.0%
+4.2%
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates. Scope effects were virtually nil and currency translation had a negative impact of 0.2pp due to the pound sterling.
(2) At constant scope and exchange rates. In 2020, the €1.8 million hit from scope effects, or 1.5pp, was chiefly due to the sale of nearly all the business activities of Pulse Systems Inc in the US in August 2019, which was partly offset by the acquisitions of Cosytec in France in July 2019, and NetEDI in the UK in August 2019.
Analysis of business trends by division
Software & Services
Q1 2021 division revenues came to €68.8 million, virtually stable compared with 2020, and up 3% on 2019 like for like.
Revenues were stable as growth in software businesses was offset by a negative base effect in computerization services for UK doctors— in 2020, the NHS requested specific developments which generated one-off revenues.
In the so-called project business—which mostly concerns the health insurance sector and had been at a standstill for several months—activity picked up again as the Group’s technological advances were rewarded with several large new contracts.
Flow
Q1 2021 division revenues totaled €21.0 million, up 3.4% on 2020 and 4.3% on 2019 like for like.
Process digitization in all sectors grew sharply, boosted by contracts signed in Q4 2020. This growth was partially curbed by:
International activities, with strict lockdowns in both Germany and the UK. However, the business recovery in both these countries bodes well for a return to growth in H2.
Health flows, since French people avoid medical care during periods of Covid-19 restrictions.
Data & Marketing
Q1 2021 division revenues came to €19.9 million, up 5.7% on 2020 and 5.4% on 2019 like for like.
Data activities experienced strong growth as a result of the pandemic. The pharmacy advertising business in France continues to recover.
BPO
Q1 2021 division revenues came to €11.7 million, down 5.2% on 2020, and up 8.0% on 2019 like for like.
This business, which includes a large share of outsourced management services for health insurance companies and mutuals, was hard hit as French people delayed or avoided medical care because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Corporate and others
Q1 2021 division revenues came to €1.0 million, up 21.3% on 2020 and 17.2% on 2019 like for like.
Highlights
To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during the first quarter of 2020 that would materially alter the Group’s revenues.
Significant transactions and events post March 31, 2021
To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
Outlook
With Q1 2021 like-for-like(1) revenues up 1.0%, the Group maintains its FY 2021 growth forecasts of about 2% in like-for-like(1) revenue and about 4% in recurring operating income(1).
The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2021. And lastly, the group does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.
Financial calendar
2021
June 17
Shareholders’ meeting
Annexes
Breakdown of revenue by quarter and division
Year 2021
in € thousands
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Software & services
68.8
68.8
Flow
21.0
21.0
Data & Marketing
19.9
19.9
BPO
11.7
11.7
Corporate and others
1.0
1.0
Consolidated Group revenue
122.5
122.5
Year 2020
in € thousands
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
Software & services
69.1
64.4
68.0
75.5
277.2
Flow
20.4
18.0
19.0
22.0
79.4
Data & Marketing
18.9
19.6
19.0
30.3
87.8
BPO
12.3
11.6
12.0
13.0
48.9
Corporate and others
0.9
0.9
1.0
1.0
3.6
Consolidated Group revenue
121.5
114.7
118.9
141.8
496.9
Breakdown of revenue by geographic zone and division as of March 31, 2021
as a % of consolidated revenues
France
EMEA ex. France
Americas
Software & services
81.3%
18.6%
0.1%
Flow
93.6%
6.4%
0.0%
Data & Marketing
97.1%
2.9%
0.0%
BPO
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Corporate and others
99.5%
0.5%
0.0%
Cegedim
87.9%
12.0%
0.1%
Breakdown of revenue by currency and division as of March 31, 2021
as a % of consolidated revenues
Euro
GBP
Others
Software & services
84.0%
13.9%
2.1%
Flow
96.5%
3.5%
0.0%
Data & Marketing
97.1%
0.0%
2.9%
BPO
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Corporate and others
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Cegedim
90.0%
8.4%
1.6%
Q1 2021 Revenue by sector
First quarter
in € millions
2021
2020
LFL change
Reported chg.
Health insurance, HR and e-services
85.2
82.7
+3.1%
+3.1%
Healthcare professionals
36.2
38.0
(4.0)%
(4.6)%
Corporate and others
1.0
0.9
+21.3%
+21.3%
Cegedim
122.5
121.5
+1.0%
+0.8%
Sector / division comparison
Q1 2021
in € millions
Health insurance, HR and e-services
Healthcare professionals
Total
Software & services
32.6
36.2
68.8
Flow
21.0
0.0
21.0
Data & Marketing
19.9
0.0
19.9
BPO
11.7
0.0
11.7
Corporate and others
0.0
0.0
1.0
Cegedim
85.2
36.2
122.5
