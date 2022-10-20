U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Cegedim acquires French medical data expert Clinityx, strengthening its position in Real-World-Data

Cegedim SA
·4 min read
Cegedim SA
Cegedim SA

 



PRESS RELEASE

Cegedim acquires French medical data expert Clinityx, strengthening its position in Real-World-Data

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, October 20, 2022

Cegedim, the innovative technology, services, and health data company, announces the acquisition of Clinityx, an innovator in unlocking the full potential of health data in France. This addition to the portfolio of THIN®-driven Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence solutions headed by the Cegedim Health Data division, furthers Cegedim’s ambition of becoming Europe’s real-world health data leader.

Clinityx specializes in innovative ways to unlock the full potential of health data and boasts unique expertise in real-world data, notably in secured health data warehouses and linking them with the SNDS (the French administrative healthcare database).
Clinityx partners with scientific societies, hospitals, and cooperative groups to build secured data warehouses that are natively linked with the SNDS and is jointly responsible for processing their data. Through these data warehouses, it facilitates access to research cohorts and registries enriched with administrative health data. Clinityx boasts unique experience in secured data warehouses, having deployed five that are accredited by CNIL, France’s data protection authority. They are Magellan, CardioHub (cardiology), UroCCR Chain (kidney cancer), Colibri (pulmonology), and DataMesh (gynecology).
Clinityx’s innovations aim to provide wider, easier, quicker access to SNDS data, and greater transparency for patients.

Clinityx is also a consultancy firm, advising pharma and medtech companies on how to implement real-world-evidence projects for exploratory research and for health authorities.

Clinityx has joined forces with the Cegedim Group—which acquired a majority stake in the start-up in July 2022— to ensure its continued growth and innovation.

David Syr, Deputy Managing Director of GERS Data, the French division of Cegedim’s data business, commented: “With its unique blend of regulatory and technological know-how, Clinityx boosts our real-world data offering and expands the scope of possible applications. It will enable us to reduce the set-up time of studies using these types of data sources for all healthcare stakeholders —pharma companies, research organizations, academic institutions, and health authorities—both in France and Europe, and thus better serve the interests of public health.”

Nicolas Glatt, CEO of Clinityx commented: “We are very happy to be part of the Cegedim Group, which will help us accelerate our expansion in France and internationally. Our know-how in administrative health databases rounds out the THIN®️ real-world data and GERS Data drug consumption data offerings.”

About Clinityx:

Clinityx, a health start-up founded in 2018, aims to make real-word data research easier by providing a robust scientific, technical, and regulatory environment.
Clinityx partners with academic establishments to build data warehouses paired with the SNDS, the French administrative healthcare database, enriching the health data and ensuring their good governance and security.
Clinityx also provides consulting services and manages all aspects of real-world studies from protocol design to final report, using data from its own warehouses, the SNDS, and other databases.

 

Find out more on: www.clinityx.com/

 

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare
ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in
more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

 

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

 

About Cegedim Health Data:

Cegedim Health Data is the health data division of Cegedim Group, an innovative technology, services and real-world data group that has specialized in healthcare for more than 50 years. It covers seven European countries, providing anonymized Real-World Data and Evidence (RWD-E) platforms and advanced studies to drive research and cutting-edge improvements in patient outcomes in the interests of public health. Through THIN®️ (The Health Improvement Network), it offers immediate access to a data history of over 25 years and millions of anonymized patient records. Cegedim Health Data works with researchers, health authorities, pharma and medical device companies. It supports them across the pharma value chain, from R&D, market access and medical, to sales and marketing.
In France, the health data activity operates under the GERS Data brand.

 

To learn more, visit www.cegedim-health-data.com
And follow us on Linkedin @Cegedim Health Data and Twitter: @Cegedim_CHD.

 

 

 


Aude BALLEYDIER
Cegedim
Media Relations and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr


Nicolas GLATT
Clinityx
CEO

 

Tel.: +33 (0)6 60 20 72 12
nglatt@clinityx.com


Céline PARDO
.Becoming
Media Relations

 

Tel.:        +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com



 

Attachment


