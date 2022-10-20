Cegedim acquires French medical data expert Clinityx, strengthening its position in Real-World-Data
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, October 20, 2022
Cegedim, the innovative technology, services, and health data company, announces the acquisition of Clinityx, an innovator in unlocking the full potential of health data in France. This addition to the portfolio of THIN®-driven Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence solutions headed by the Cegedim Health Data division, furthers Cegedim’s ambition of becoming Europe’s real-world health data leader.
Clinityx specializes in innovative ways to unlock the full potential of health data and boasts unique expertise in real-world data, notably in secured health data warehouses and linking them with the SNDS (the French administrative healthcare database).
Clinityx partners with scientific societies, hospitals, and cooperative groups to build secured data warehouses that are natively linked with the SNDS and is jointly responsible for processing their data. Through these data warehouses, it facilitates access to research cohorts and registries enriched with administrative health data. Clinityx boasts unique experience in secured data warehouses, having deployed five that are accredited by CNIL, France’s data protection authority. They are Magellan, CardioHub (cardiology), UroCCR Chain (kidney cancer), Colibri (pulmonology), and DataMesh (gynecology).
Clinityx’s innovations aim to provide wider, easier, quicker access to SNDS data, and greater transparency for patients.
Clinityx is also a consultancy firm, advising pharma and medtech companies on how to implement real-world-evidence projects for exploratory research and for health authorities.
Clinityx has joined forces with the Cegedim Group—which acquired a majority stake in the start-up in July 2022— to ensure its continued growth and innovation.
David Syr, Deputy Managing Director of GERS Data, the French division of Cegedim’s data business, commented: “With its unique blend of regulatory and technological know-how, Clinityx boosts our real-world data offering and expands the scope of possible applications. It will enable us to reduce the set-up time of studies using these types of data sources for all healthcare stakeholders —pharma companies, research organizations, academic institutions, and health authorities—both in France and Europe, and thus better serve the interests of public health.”
Nicolas Glatt, CEO of Clinityx commented: “We are very happy to be part of the Cegedim Group, which will help us accelerate our expansion in France and internationally. Our know-how in administrative health databases rounds out the THIN®️ real-world data and GERS Data drug consumption data offerings.”
