Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Cegedim SA
·4 min read
CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43

Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

- 11,586 shares

- € 77,132.10

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 304

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 10,955 shares for € 293,824.91

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,069 shares for € 354,725.37

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 13,700 shares

- € 16,231.64

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 211

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 6,935 shares for € 169,206.53

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,451 shares for € 137,931.72

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 250,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o




Sell Side




Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR




289 13,069 354,725.37

4 100 2,513.00

1 1 25.10

1 1 25.05

1 1 25.20

- - -

3 85 2,168.35

2 50 1,295.00

1 5 130.00

1 1 26.00

1 4 100.00

6 115 2,949.75

6 150 3,885.00

1 50 1,300.00

2 60 1,560.00

16 2,167 58,248.96

18 1,083 29,782.50

7 200 5,670.00

1 100 2,920.00

5 200 5,750.00

- - -

1 1 28.25

1 100 2,820.00

2 101 2,828.00

1 1 27.75

4 300 8,409.00

7 503 14,446.16

1 100 2,850.00

- - -

- - -

3 300 8,421.00

3 200 5,630.00

1 1 27.75

- - -

10 300 8,190.00

5 301 8,367.80

3 105 2,962.05

1 100 2,800.00

1 1 28.15

2 194 5,490.20

3 200 5,740.00

1 1 28.65

2 200 5,750.00

4 201 5,728.50

- - -

4 300 8,520.00

3 243 6,949.80

1 1 28.10

5 200 5,686.00

9 467 13,365.54

10 700 19,579.00

9 401 11,268.10




Sell Side




Number of executions

Number of shares

Traded volume in EUR




289 13,069 354,725.37

3 200 5,540.00

4 200 5,620.00

- - -

2 200 5,470.00

1 100 2,640.00

3 100 2,620.00

3 31 818.40

7 269 7,160.78

- - -

- - -

1 1 27.00

- - -

3 100 2,550.00

1 1 25.40

1 1 25.40

1 1 25.45

1 1 25.10

2 50 1,250.00

2 125 3,237.50

1 100 2,650.00

1 1 26.00

4 151 3,809.73

5 101 2,545.20

5 150 3,769.50

1 50 1,270.00

1 1 24.90

3 51 1,285.20

- - -

1 1 25.00

1 50 1,230.00

3 51 1,244.40

- - -

1 1 24.40

1 1 23.80

3 99 2,366.10

- - -

1 1 23.45

1 1 23.05

1 1 23.10

1 50 1,200.00

- - -

1 50 1,200.00

- - -

- - -

1 1 22.90

4 75 1,665.00

5 101 2,254.32

3 26 587.60

4 50 1,152.50

3 26 598.00

2 26 595.66





Buy Side



Number of Number of Traded volume executions shares in EUR



Total 304 10,955 293,824.91

21/12/2021

3

26

587.60

22/12/2021

1

25

572.50

23/12/2021

2

100

2,360.00

24/12/2021

2

75

1,725.00

27/12/2021

5

101

2,358.35

28/12/2021

1

50

1,175.00

29/12/2021

4

101

2,403.80

30/12/2021

1

1

23.70

31/12/2021

1

1

23.65


Attachment


