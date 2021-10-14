Cegedim obtains eIDAS qualification and joins the European List of Qualified Trusted Service Providers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The qualification allows Cegedim to create qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures
Boulogne-Billancourt, October 14, 2021 – Cegedim, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B, has earned eIDAS certification by meeting ETSI standards 319 401 and 319 411-1&2. This valuable authorization, issued by the National Security Agency for Information Systems (ANSSI), places Cegedim among the most trusted suppliers of digital ID technologies. For Cegedim SA, the certification marks the culmination of months of work spent creating a system for generating qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures.
This qualification is a key step for the Group. It opens new horizons for developing myriad electronic signatures and digital ID solutions.
In addition to the hosting and facilities management services provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary cegedim.cloud, which are certified: ISO27001, ISO27017, ISO27018 and HDS for the hosting of healthcare data in its French data centers, Cegedim SA is also ETSI certified for the generation of advanced certificates. These certifications and recognitions are vitally important in the markets served by Cegedim and its subsidiaries, such as, Cegedim Insurance Solutions, Cegedim e-business and Cegedim SRH.
Cegedim offers a complete range of solutions and the highest possible level of security, from process digitalization with embedded electronic signature workflows to electronic vaults for storage.
About Cegedim:
Attachment