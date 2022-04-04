U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Cegedim: Release of its 2021 Universal Registration Document

Cegedim SA
·2 min read
  • CGM
Cegedim SA
Cegedim SA



PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

Cegedim: Release of its
2021 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, April 4, 2022

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2021 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 1st, 2022, under the number: D.22-0232. The report is available free of charge:

  • At the company headquarters

Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

  • on its website

https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

  • on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app available on iOS and Android

To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.com/finance/profile/Pages/cegedimir.aspx.

The English version will be uploaded next week.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

- The 2021 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

‐ The 2021 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;

‐ The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

‐ The 2021 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;

‐ The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;

‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 June 2022;

‐ Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

‐ Information on the share buyback programme.

Shareholders’ agenda: Q1 2022 revenue – Thursday 28 April 2022

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Aude BALLEYDIER
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr

Jan Eryk UMIASTOWSKI
Cegedim
Chief Investment and
Investor Relations Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com

Céline PARDO
.Becoming
Media Relations



Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
cegedim@becoming-group.com




