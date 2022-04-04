Cegedim: Release of its 2021 Universal Registration Document
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- CGM
Financial Information
Cegedim: Release of its
Boulogne-Billancourt, April 4, 2022
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2021 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on April 1st, 2022, under the number: D.22-0232. The report is available free of charge:
Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx
To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.com/finance/profile/Pages/cegedimir.aspx.
The English version will be uploaded next week.
The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes notably:
- The 2021 consolidated financial statements of the Group;
‐ The 2021 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;
‐ The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;
‐ The 2021 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;
‐ The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;
‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 June 2022;
‐ Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and
‐ Information on the share buyback programme.
Shareholders’ agenda: Q1 2022 revenue – Thursday 28 April 2022
About Cegedim:
Aude BALLEYDIER
Jan Eryk UMIASTOWSKI
Céline PARDO
Attachment