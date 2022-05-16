U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

Cegedim signs investment agreement and enters first-of-its-kind strategic industrial partnership with Malakoff Humanis group, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group

Cegedim SA
·7 min read
In this article:
  CGM.PA
Cegedim SA
Cegedim SA



PRESS RELEASE

Cegedim signs investment agreement and enters first-of-its-kind strategic industrial partnership with Malakoff Humanis group, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group

  • Cegedim Santé to carry out a reserved capital increase of €65 million

  • Cegedim Santé to acquire 24/7 telemedicine pioneer MesDocteurs

  • Deal to play major role in French government’s Ma Santé 2022 program

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, May 16, 2022, before the market opens

Cegedim Group and social protection groups Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group announce that they have finalized the strategic partnership they began negotiating on March 1 (see the press release here).

This strategic partnership between groups working hard to make healthcare services more efficient squares well with the goals of the French government’s Ma Santé 2022 strategy. The partnership will draw on the four companies’ recognized experience and shared goals of giving patients better access to care and a seamless course of care.

The partnership is now taking shape with a first-of-its-kind industrial cooperation between Cegedim and three social protection groups representing 25 million beneficiaries in France.

To this end, Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group will subscribe a reserved capital increase of €65 million in exchange for 18% of the share capital of Cegedim Santé. The deal values 100% of Cegedim Santé at €360.9 million. At the same time, Cegedim Santé will acquire MesDocteurs, a Groupe VYV subsidiary that has been a telehealth solution pioneer and one of the originators of 24/7 telemedicine.

This deal will give a tremendous boost to Cegedim Santé’s growth and its efforts to develop solutions for healthcare professionals and their patients, by incorporating innovative new products and services that enhance the day-to-day practice of medicine. It will also—with the participation of the three social protection groups—help spur the healthcare sector digital transformation already initiated by the government.

These ambitions are underpinned notably by Cegedim’s sovereign cloud, an asset that international healthcare organizations recognize as the most relevant solution on the market today.

Cegedim Santé was created by the merger of Cegedim Logiciel Médicaux, RM Ingénierie, Médimust, and Maiia (Docavenue). It also owns 100% of Kobus Tech and RESIP. As such, it is present along the entire value chain, particularly thanks to its Maiia software suite (appointment scheduling and telemedicine) for healthcare professionals in private practice and its Claude Bernard medication database. Cegedim Santé accounted for 12% of Cegedim Group’s revenues in 2021.

Investment bank Ohana & Co. and the law firm Goodwin et Mazars Transaction Services (VDD Financière) advised Cegedim Group on the deal.

Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP Group were advised by Rothschild & Co, PwC Corporate Finance, PwC Transactions Services, and the law firm Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier.

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cegedim Santé:
A subsidiary of Cegedim dedicated to serving healthcare professionals and patients in France, Cegedim Santé handles all of Cegedim Group’s interoperable healthcare solutions, which have earned the trust of 100,000 healthcare professionals. Cegedim Santé’s 1,300 dedicated employees are present nationwide in France. The company strives to help professionals focus on caring for their patients, improve access to care, and make the course of care as smooth as possible. Cegedim Santé houses three of the Group’s longstanding subsidiaries: CLM, RM Ingénierie, and Maiia. By pooling their technologies, products & services, and know-how, they are able to devise software and service solutions that cover 100% of the needs of every healthcare professional and patient in France.

www.cegedim-sante.com / @CegedimSanté

Groupe VYV, an enterprise for better living:
Groupe VYV is France’s leading health and social protection mutual group. The group’s three divisions—Insurance, Care & Assistance, and Housing—develop comprehensive and personalized offerings to protect and care for all individuals throughout their lives. Groupe VYV works every day to be useful to each and every member of society: it has 11 million beneficiaries and serves 69,000 client companies in health and personal protection insurance, more than 26,000 local and regional governments, and 11 ministries and government administrative bodies. In 2020, consolidated revenues came to €9.7 billion (excluding Housing division revenues). Insurance accounted for €7.7 billion, of which €5.6 billion from health insurance premiums and €1.4 billion from personal protection insurance premiums.
http://www.groupe-vyv.fr/

About Malakoff Humanis (figures at December 31, 2021):
A major provider of social protection services, Malakoff Humanis was formed by the January 2019 merger of Malakoff Médéric and Humanis. With nearly €8.2 billion in shareholders’ equity, more than 400,000 client companies, and 10 million beneficiaries (policyholders and their dependents), Malakoff Humanis has a 15% share of the group insurance market.
In its role managing the Agirc-Arrco supplemental pension scheme, the Group pays out €38.6 billion in benefits to more than 6 million beneficiaries and takes in contributions from 600,000 companies and 6.5 million contributors.
Malakoff Humanis is a mutual, not-for-profit enterprise devoted to enhancing social welfare and spends €160 million annually to help vulnerable individuals in our society.
www.malakoffhumanis.com
@MalakoffHumanis

About PRO BTP Group:
PRO BTP is the leading professional group providing social protection services to the companies, craftsmen, employees, apprentices, and retirees of the building and construction sector, covering health, personal protection, insurance, savings, retirement, and vacations.
Founded to manage supplemental social protection plans in the building trades, PRO BTP is run by representatives of the sector’s employers and employees. Today, the Group is France’s eighth-largest health and personal protection insurer, with 5,240 employees and nearly 3 million health insurance beneficiaries.
PRO BTP is people-based, not capital-based, and it does not distribute earnings to any shareholders. Profits are used to benefit its members, notably to improve guarantees and solidarity arrangements.
A committed, responsible corporate citizen, the Group finances wide-ranging social efforts and invests in the energy transition and technological innovation via projects related to preventive care, health, construction, and insurance.
The Group’s purpose is to protect and serve the building and construction sector family by anticipating its future needs.
Find the latest on PRO BTP at www.probtp.com

About MesDocteurs:
Founded in 2015, MesDocteurs is a Groupe VYV subsidiary and a major player in French telehealth. It is committed to improving the French healthcare system and ensuring access to care for all. Its innovative, secure platform offers online appointment scheduling, teleconsultation, telecare, and remote access to medical advice and expertise. Its comprehensive approach to patient care means it works closely with all healthcare system stakeholders: patients, healthcare facilities and professionals, supplemental health insurers, the pharmaceutical industry, regional health authorities, and more. Its aims to enable everyone to play their part to the fullest and work together to ensure better health for all. MesDocteurs does this by helping all sector stakeholders implement solutions that simplify patient care and medical practice.
For more information, please visit MesDocteurs.com and @mesdocteurs

Press and investor relations contacts:

Cegedim:
Aude Balleydier Media Relations and Communications Manager - +33 1 49 09 68 81 - aude.balleydier@cegedim.fr
Jan Eryk Umiastowski – Chief Investment and Investor Relations Officer - +33 1 49 09 33 36 - janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo - +33 6 52 08 13 66 - cegedim@becoming-group.com
Cegedim Santé:
Matthieu Becamel – +33 7 63 85 75 01 - matthieu.becamel@cegedim.com

Malakoff Humanis:
Elisabeth Alfandari - +33 7 60 09 25 30 - elisabeth.alfandari@malakofhumanis.com

Groupe VYV:
Isabelle Poret - +33 6 37 97 20 17 - isabelle.poret@groupe-vyv.fr
Audrey Danten - +33 6 37 74 04 36 - audrey.danten@groupe-vyv.fr

PRO BTP: Group
Christophe Renaudineau – c.renaudineau@probtp.com

Attachment


