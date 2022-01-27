Cegedim: Steady revenue growth in 2021
Quarterly financial information as of December 31, 2021
IFRS - Regulated information - Not audited
Cegedim: Steady revenue growth in 2021
Like-for-like (1) revenue growth of 5.0% to €525m in 2021
2021 revenues at the top of the Group’s estimated range
Boulogne-Billancourt, France, January 27, 2022, after the market close
Cegedim generated consolidated 4Q 2021 revenues of €148.7 million, an increase of 4.9% as reported and 3.9% like for like (1) compared with the same period in 2020. Over the full year, consolidated revenues of €524.7 million represented year-on-year growth of 5.6% as reported and 5.0% like for like (1).
“The Group’s fourth-quarter revenue growth of 4.9% allowed it to achieve full-year revenue of €525 million in 2021 even though the pandemic ramped up late in the year. Owing to successful vaccination campaigns and the discovery of new medicines, we could see a gradual lessening of the public health crisis in 2022. We are confident that we can continue to grow sustainably while strengthening our ESG strategy, notably by following through on investments that respond to the growing need for digitalization in healthcare and business processes.” Laurent Labrune – Cegedim Deputy Managing Director
Revenue
12 months
Change FY 2021 / 2020
in € millions
2021
2020
Reported
Lfl (2)
Software & Services
292.0
277.2
+5.4%
+4.4%
Flow
84.2
79.4
+6.1%
+6.0%
Data & Marketing
98.4
87.8
+12.1%
+12.1%
BPO
47.3
48.9
(3.3)%
(3.3)%
Corporate and others
2.7
3.6
(24.8)%
(24.8)%
Cegedim
524.7
496.9
+5.6%
+5.0%
The Audit Committee, the ESG Committee and the Board of Directors met on January 27, 2022.
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
(2) At constant scope and exchange rates. The positive currency impact of 0.3% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.3% was attributable to the first-time consolidation of new acquisitions Médimust and Kobus Tech.
Analysis of business trends by division
Software & Services
Over the full year 2021, revenues rose 4.4% like for like(1) compared with 2020 to €292.0 million, despite a challenging comparison in the fourth quarter.
Revenues got a boost from stronger growth in computerization activities for health insurers—bolstered by the resumption of project-based business, among other factors—and from an excellent performance in HR management outsourcing activities. Growth was also driven by trading operations in the fourth quarter.
Commercial trends at Cegedim Santé are robust despite the Covid flare-up late in the year, which curtailed sales efforts targeting healthcare professionals. Maiia, which specializes in appointment scheduling—particularly for vaccination appointments—and teleconsultation, doubled its revenues in 2021 compared with 2020, as predicted.
Flow
2021 revenues rose 6.0% like for like (1) compared with 2020 to €84.2 million.
The process digitalization and digital data flow business grew despite slowing somewhat in the fourth quarter due to the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.
People in France reduced their use of the healthcare system because of public health restrictions, which put a crimp on healthcare flow business related to reimbursements. The negative impact was chiefly evident in the first and fourth quarters.
Data & Marketing
2021 revenues rose 12.1% like for like (1) compared with 2020 to €98.4 million.
Data activities experienced strong growth against the backdrop of the pandemic and had their strongest quarter of the year in Q4 despite a demanding comparison.
Digital displays in pharmacies experienced substantial growth over the year but ran into a challenging comparison in Q4, as the business had rebounded strongly in the fourth quarter of 2020. Futuramedia, a digital communication solutions expert for pharmacies, continues to roll out its offering in the UK.
BPO
2021 division revenues came to €47.3 million, down 3.3% like for like (1) compared with the same period in 2020. The fourth quarter benefited from an undemanding comparison.
This business, which largely involves managing services on behalf of insurance companies and mutual health insurers, was hurt by a decrease in unit prices now that the implementation phase is complete, and by less so-called overflow business. On the other hand, the division got a boost in Q4 from strong demand for BPO services from HR departments.
Corporate and others
2021 division revenues came to €2.7 million, down 24.8% like for like (1) compared with the same period in 2020.
Highlights
To the best of the company’s knowledge, apart from the item mentioned below there were no events or changes during the fourth quarter of 2021 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
Euris litigation
Cegedim, jointly with IQVIA (formerly IMS Health), is being sued by Euris for unfair competition. Cegedim has asked the court to dismiss the case against the Group. On December 17, 2018, the Paris Commercial Court granted Cegedim’s request, which IQVIA then appealed. On December 8, 2021, the Court of Appeals upheld the judgement in favor of Cegedim.
After consulting its external legal counsel, the Group had decided not to set aside any provisions.
Significant transactions and events post December 31, 2021
To the best of the company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.
Outlook
With respect to 2021, trading operations carried out in the fourth quarter by the Software and services division are very likely to negatively affect recurring operating income (2) growth.
Based on currently available information and 2021 estimates, the Group expects 2022 revenue growth on a par with 2021 growth.
The Group does not expect to make any significant acquisitions in 2022. And lastly, the group does not provide earnings estimates or forecasts.
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
(2) See Universal Registration Document Chapter 4 “Consolidated Financial Statements” section 4.6 Note 2 on Alternative performance indicators
2022 Financial calendar
WEBCAST ON JANUARY 27, 2022 AT 6:15 PM (PARIS TIME)
The webcast is available at: www.cegedim.com/webcast
The FY 2021 revenues presentation is available:
2022
March 24, after the close
FY 2021 results
Breakdown of revenue by quarter and division
Year 2021
in € thousands
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
Software & services
68.8
71.4
71.3
80.4
292.0
Flow
21.0
20.7
19.8
22.7
84.2
Data & Marketing
19.9
24.8
21.8
31.9
98.4
BPO
11.7
11.2
11.4
13.0
47.3
Corporate and others
1.0
0.5
0.5
0.7
2.7
Consolidated Group revenue
122.5
128.7
124.8
148.7
524.7
Year 2020
in € thousands
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
Software & services
69.1
64.4
68.0
75.5
277.2
Flow
20.4
18.0
19.0
22.0
79.4
Data & Marketing
18.9
19.6
19.0
30.3
87.8
BPO
12.3
11.6
12.0
13.0
48.9
Corporate and others
0.9
0.9
1.0
1.0
3.6
Consolidated Group revenue
121.5
114.7
118.9
141.8
496.9
Breakdown of revenue by geographic zone and division as of December 31, 2021
as a % of consolidated revenues
France
EMEA ex. France
Americas
Software & services
81.5%
18.4%
0.1%
Flow
93.5%
6.5%
0.0%
Data & Marketing
97.4%
2.6%
0.0%
BPO
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Corporate and others
99.4%
0.6%
0.0%
Cegedim
88.2%
11.7%
0.1%
Breakdown of revenue by currency and division as of December 31, 2021
as a % of consolidated revenues
Euro
GBP
Others
Software & services
84.5%
13.6%
1.9%
Flow
96.6%
3.4%
0.0%
Data & Marketing
97.4%
0.0%
2.6%
BPO
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Corporate and others
100.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Cegedim
90.4%
8.1%
1.6%
FY 2021 Revenue by sector
12 months
in € millions
2021
2020
LFL change(1)
Reported chg.
Health insurance, HR and e-services
371.4
341.8
+8.5%
+8.6%
Healthcare professionals
150.6
151.5
(2.1)%
(0.6)%
Corporate and others
2.7
3.6
(24.8)%
(24.8)%
Cegedim
524.7
496.9
+5.0%
+5.6%
(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.
Sector / division comparison
FY 2021
in € millions
Health insurance, HR and e-services
Healthcare professionals
Corporate and others
Total
Software & services
141.4
150.6
-
292.0
Flow
84.2
-
-
84.2
Data & Marketing
98.4
-
-
98.4
BPO
47.3
-
-
47.3
Corporate and others
-
-
2.7
2.7
Total
371.4
150.6
2.7
524.7
4Q 2021 Revenue by division
4Q
Change 4Q 2021 / 2020
in € millions
2021
2020
Reported
LFL(2)
Software & Services
80.4
75.5
+6.6%
+4.8%
Flow
22.7
22.0
+3.2%
+3.0%
Data & Marketing
31.9
30.3
+5.1%
+5.1%
BPO
13.0
13.0
(0.4)%
(0.4)%
Corporate and others
0.7
1.0
(27.4)%
(27.4)%
Cegedim
148.7
141.8
+4.9%
+3.9%
(2) At constant scope and exchange rates. The positive currency impact of 0.5% was mainly due to the pound sterling. The positive scope effect of 0.4% was attributable to the first-time consolidation of new acquisitions Médimust and Kobus Tech.
