(CEI) Alert: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Camber Energy, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Johnson Fistel, LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber” or the "Company") (NYSE: CEI) The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Camber common stock between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2021.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

[click here to join this action]

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Camber overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”) as well as the combined company post-merger; (2) Camber failed to apprise investors of, and downplayed, the fact that its acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking would exacerbate the Company’s delinquent financial statements and listing obligations with the NYSE; (3) an institutional investor was diluting Camber’s shares at a significant rate following the Company’s July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its shares of common stock issued and outstanding; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Camber class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Camber class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]


