CEI - CAMBER ENERGY INVESTOR ALERT - Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $25,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Camber Energy, Inc.("Camber" or the "Company") (NYSE American:CEI) violated federal securities laws.

Camber investors should be aware that on October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital issued a report which stated, among other things, that "Camber is a defunct oil producer that has failed to file financial statements with the SEC since September 2020, is in danger of having its stock delisted next month, and just fired its accounting firm in September. Its only real asset is a 73% stake in Viking Energy, an OTC-traded company with negative book value and a going-concern warning that recently violated the maximum-leverage covenant on one of its loans. (For a time, it also had a fake CFO - long story.)"

On this news, shares of Camber dropped almost 51% to close at $1.53 per share. Post-market on October 5, 2021, Camber's share price dropped another 17.65% to $1.26 per share, thereby further injuring Camber investors.

CAMBER ENERGY INVESTORS WITH LOSSES GREATER THAN $25,000 WHO WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM'S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS SHOULD CONTACT EITHER JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff-side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

