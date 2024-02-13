CEI Crane & Rigging to bring 50 jobs to Massillon in planned move this year from Canton

MASSILLON – A longtime industrial rigging business is planning a relocation and expansion to the city, expecting to bring at least 50 jobs to the region.

CEI Crane & Rigging, a family-owned rigging service and machinery moving company in Canton since 1964, is preparing to move later this year to Sanders Avenue SW, according to owner Brian Selinsky, who outlined part of his plans Monday night to City Council.

What's new in 2024: New Wampler Park splash pad, SARTA station coming to Massillon

"This (move) allows us to expand our industrial storage and combine four locations into one (campus)," said Selinsky, adding that the initiative aims to accommodate the company's growth.

The business, formerly Canton Erectors, offers warehousing, crating and shipping, crane rental services, in addition to welding and fabrication on Quimby Avenue SW, Canton.

CEI Crane is planning to relocate from Canton to 1369 Sanders Ave. SW in Massillon.

CEI is in the process of acquiring a vacant, 193,000 square-foot facility and other buildings at 1369 Sanders Ave. SW, which previously housed the closed EB Display Co.

Jobs en route to Massillon via the move are to include truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, mechanics and office staff.

Massillon council to consider $15,000 grant to assist with CEI move

Legislation was introduced Monday to City Council that aims to award a $15,000 economic development inducement grant to CEI to assist with the relocation to Massillon.

Development Director Ted Herncane called CEI's planned moved to Massillon a boost for the city.

"This is a successful, family business and the kind of company we want to welcome here," said Herncane, noting that CEI is expected to incur significant moving expenses with its full relocation to Massillon.

Inducement grants are often awarded by the city to new or existing businesses for promoting economic development, expansion and job creation. Funds are provided for suitable projects, as separate dollar amounts can range from $1,000 to $15,000.

Council is slated to consider legislation for the grant during next week's regular meeting.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: CEI Crane & Rigging making move to Massillon, bring 50 jobs to region