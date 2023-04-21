Your ceiling fan blades are nasty. Here's how to clean the blades without a mess.

Cleaning a ceiling fan can be a messy endeavor if you don’t have the right tricks of the trade on your side. If you’re only working with a duster, you can end up with dust bunnies falling on your clean furniture or worse, your face. Yuck! But a dirty, dust-covered ceiling fan can run inefficiently and even spread those nasty dust particles around the room, compromising air quality. Luckily, with one simple trick, you can clean those hard-to-reach ceiling fans quickly and easily without the mess. Here’s how to make cleaning ceiling fan blades a breeze with a pillowcase and a little vinegar.

How to easily clean ceiling fan blades

Grab a clean pillowcase. Tip: If you have an old pillowcase that you can designate for this job, all the better.

In a spray bottle mix distilled white vinegar and distilled water

Spray solution on the inside and the edges of the pillowcase.

Slide the pillowcase over each fan blade to trap the dust that sits on the blades.

Wipe both sides of each blade in one swift pull of the pillowcase, starting at the motor and working your way out to the edge of the blade.

Work carefully as some fan blades can be delicate.

Dust will be captured inside the pillowcase, instead of falling around the room.

Wipe fan blades down with a damp, soft cloth or sponge to remove any remaining dust or grime.

Turn the pillowcase inside out over a trash can and shake loose particles directly into bin.

Wash pillowcase with regular laundry load.

