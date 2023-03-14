Ceiling Fans Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the ceiling fans market are Emerson Electric Co., Del Mar Fans & Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Shell Electric Mfg. (China) Co. Ltd., Broan-NuTone LLC, Minka Group, Ajanta Electricals, Big Ass Fans, Casablanca, The Henley Fan Company Ltd.

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

, Monte Carlo, Mega Home Appliances, and Havells India Ltd.



The global ceiling fans market grew from $9.48 billion in 2022 to $10.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The ceiling fans market is expected to grow to $11.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



The ceiling fan market consists of sales of standard ceiling fan, low-profile ceiling fans, dual-motor ceiling fans, smart ceiling fans, and outdoor ceiling fans.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A ceiling fan is a device suspended from the ceiling of a room, with hub-mounted rotating blades that circulate the air, thereby producing a cooling effect.They have a better shelf-life, low power consumption, and are cost-effective.



It is used to evenly distribute and circulate the air that’s in the room and to improve the décor of the rooms.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ceiling fans market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the ceiling fans market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of ceiling fans are standard fans, decorative fans, high-speed fans, energy-saving fans, and other types.Standard ceiling fans are conventional ceiling fans with metal blades used for circulating air in homes and offices.



The ceiling fans are applied in residential and commercial buildings and distributed through online and offline channels.



The increasing growth of the construction industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the ceiling fans market.Construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, remodeling, improving, or demolishing any structure.



Ceiling fans are helpful in the construction industry by introducing premium products such as decorative fans, and lighting fans, which offer higher margins, thereby increasing their profitability. For instance, according to the United States Construction Databook Series, the U.S. construction industry is expected to increase by more than 15% in 2021. Also, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in December 2021, there were 1,873,000 building permits granted while the number of housing completions stood at 1,295,000. Therefore, the increasing growth of the construction industry is driving the growth of the ceiling fans market.



The introduction of air-purifying ceiling fans has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the ceiling fans market.Companies operating in ceiling fans are introducing innovative products to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in March 2022, Havells India Limited, an Indian electrical equipment company, launched a Stealth Puro Air, India’s first air purifying ceiling fan with a three-stage air purifier that filters PM2.5 and PM10 pollution, as well as Volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It offers a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 130 cubic meters per hour. Stealth Puro Air is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle while also providing excellent comfort and well-being in the fast-paced lives of consumers.



In December 2021, Griffon Corporation, a US-based management, and holding company acquired Hunter Fan Company for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to enhance Griffon’s product portfolio while accelerating its growth and online market presence.



Hunter Fan Company is a US-based manufacturer of ceiling fans.



The countries covered in the ceiling fans market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



