Ceiling Tiles Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 15.7 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 8.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The benefits of ceiling tiles include fire resistance, moisture absorption, and durability. As more architects and construction designers choose these tiles over others, the need for ceiling tiles is expanding.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Ceiling Tiles Market" By Product Outlook(Mineral wool, Metal, Gypsum), By Application(residential, non-residential), and By Geography.

VMR-logo
VMR-logo

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Ceiling Tiles Market size was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=10553

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ceiling Tiles Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Overview

Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, are a lightweight building material that are used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of any room or area. The several varieties of ceilings, including tray, domed, suspended, shed, vaulted, and decorative, can be covered with these tiles. The ceiling tiles have some advantages, such as low maintenance, thermal insulation, fire resistance, durability, and sound absorption. Ceiling tiles or ceiling boards are one of the most frequently used construction components. Generally speaking, these tiles are used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of any building or construction.

During the forecast period, it is expected that the increasing use of environmentally friendly tiles that have received certification for meeting green building standards for emitting low VOCs will have an impact on how conventional products are used. A low-VOC emitting and asbestos-free product line has been introduced by well-known manufacturers into the market for ceiling tiles worldwide. The green retrofit or renovation activities of the existing constructions are expected to increase in the developed economies of North America and Europe as a result of the growing public awareness regarding the use of eco-friendly building materials. Additionally, leading regional players are increasingly using recyclable and reusable technologies, which is anticipated to fuel the market for ceiling tiles throughout the forecast period.

Key Developments

  • In July 2021, Saint-Gyproc Gobain's division launched a new product in the ceiling tile segment which is a lightweight ceiling tile named as Gyprex L. The new Gyprex L tiles, is locally manufactured in 6.4 mm thickness and are primarily aimed at the commercial institutions like offices, healthcare, education and retail developments this Gyprex L is very simple to handle and install.

  • In December 2020, Armstrong World Industries acquired all the outstanding, issued equity and several subsidiaries of Arktura LLC along with the operations in US and Argentina. Arktura, at Los Angeles, California, is a designer and fabricator of the metal and felt ceilings, partitions, walls and facades.

Key Players

The major players in the market are AWI Licensing LLC, Hunter Douglas USG Corp., ROCKWOOL International A/S, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, Saint-Gobain Gyproc, SAS International, Knauf Gips KG, BYUCKSAN, HIL Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Ceiling Tiles Market On the basis of Raw Material, Application, and Geography.

  • Ceiling Tiles Market, by Product Outlook

o  Mineral wool

o  Metal

o  Gypsum

o  Others

  • Ceiling Tiles Market, by Application

o  Residential

o  Non-Residential

o  Industrial

  • Ceiling Tiles Market, by Geography

  • North America

-  U.S

Canada

Mexico

  • Europe

Germany

France

-  U.K

-  Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

- China

Japan

India

-  Rest of Asia Pacific

  • ROW

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Wood Based Ceiling Market By Product (Linear Wood, Grill Wood), By Application (Corporate, Transport), By Geography, And Forecast

One Component Polyurethane Foam Market By Raw Materials (MDI, Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By End-User (Door & Window Frame Jambs, Ceiling & Floor Joints, Partition Walls), By Geography, And Forecast

North America Wall & Ceiling Spray Market Type (Water-Based, and Water-Resistant), Application (Residential Use and Commercial Use), By Geography, And Forecast

Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market By Type (Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles, Others), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Hospitality, Commercial, Institutional), By Geography, And Forecast

7 Leading Ceramic Tile Manufacturers providing durability, and beauty to homes

Visualize Ceiling Tiles Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceiling-tiles-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-15-7-billion-by-2030--globally-at-8-4-cagr-verified-market-research-301640215.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

