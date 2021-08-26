Ceiling Tiles Market to Reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2028; Increasing Infrastructural Activities to Promote Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in ceiling tiles market report are Armstrong World Industries (U.S.), ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark).Knauf Gips KG (Germany), Saint - Gobain Gyproc (France), USG Corporation (U.S.), CertainTeed (U.S.), Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany), SAS International (U.K.), Georgia-Pacific (U.S.) , Hunter Douglas (Netherlands), other key players profiled

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ceiling tiles market size was USD 6.19 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.58 billion in 2021 to USD 10.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Ceiling Tiles Market, 2021-2028.” As per our analysts, the demand for the product is attributable to the factor that the ceiling tiles be effortlessly customized on the basis of dimensions, designs, and colour patterns, making it a greatly demanding product in the construction industry. The tiles are located within an aluminum web and offer thermal insulation at a low level and are primarily intended for refining the audibility and aesthetics of the area. This, in turn, is expected to reinforce the market growth during the forecast period.





Disruption in Industrial Sector by COVID-19 Outbreak to Negatively Impact Market

The pandemic outbreak has collapsed the industrial sector across the globe, consequently impacting the ceiling and roofing industry. This has resulted in the application of guidelines of putting a stop on all construction and infrastructure schemes leading to disturbance in the demand-supply chain. This halt in infrastructure happenings led to a dip in product demand, therefore impacting the market growth adversely.

As per GlobalABC, a decline of 6% is expected in the construction market in 2020 as compared to the preceding year, 2019. Nevertheless, the market is improving through parcels offered to amplify the economy for profound building renewal and newly constructed structures. Furthermore, government proposals for healthcare amenities amid the pandemic are further profiting the market.

Story continues





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ceiling-tiles-market-105734





List of Key Players Covered in Ceiling Tiles Market Report

Armstrong World Industries (U.S.)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark)

Knauf Gips KG (Germany)

Saint - Gobain Gyproc (France)

USG Corporation (U.S.)

CertainTeed (U.S.)

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany)

SAS International (U.K.)

Georgia-Pacific (U.S.)

Hunter Douglas (Netherlands)

Other Key Players





Report Coverage

The report presents a systematic study of the segments of this industry and a thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities are offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.





Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global market is segregated into mineral wool, metal, gypsum, and others. In terms of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By application, the market is classified into residential and non-residential.

The non-residential segment was the bigger application for ceiling tiles. In this application section, the tiles are utilized in medical facilities, educational establishments, retail shops, and corporate agencies. The development in construction deeds owing to the increasing urbanization and governmental infrastructure plans is resulting in augmented ceiling tiles demand.





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Commercial Construction Activities to Support Market Growth

Growing construction activities for commercial sectors such as hospitals & clinics, office buildings, educational institutions, and industrial complexes are driving the ceiling tiles market. The increasing preference for thermal insulation, improving aesthetics, along high disposable economy growth within the consumers is leading to demand for these tiles. The changing commercial sector and use of tiles for enhancing the overall appearance of office structures are further driving the market growth. Moreover, the medical industry is rapidly growing, which in turn is resulting in the construction of hospitals, thus leading to product demand. The application for enhancing the look of the home and outer parts of residential buildings is also a major factor driving the market.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ceiling-tiles-market-105734





Regional Insights

Rising Population and Commercialization to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

Asia Pacific held the maximum ceiling tiles market share and was worth USD 2.30 billion in 2020. Asia Pacific was responsible for the uppermost value in the global market during the mentioned timeframe. The growth of this region can be accredited to commercial expansion and a growing population. Most of the populace in the region are shifting to urban cities and areas on account of industrial sector growth. This has produced great product demand from both marketable and housing applications.

North America is expected to have considerable growth for the period 2021 to 2028, owing to increasing refurbishing happenings in the region. Customers are centering their attention towards refining the living circumstances through revamps, therefore resulting in high product application. Moreover, technological development in the region is further backing up firms in presenting supportable suspended tiles offerings to please the customers.

Europe is projected to have substantial growth as a consequence of rising construction activities for infrastructure expansion. This, coupled with the complimentary guidelines from the European government to advance the medical and healthcare organizations, is further augmenting the demand for these tiles.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players and their Essential Strategies Set to Conquer International Market

Key players are frequently seen obtaining crucial tactics from their expert advisors and implementing them in order to succeed in their respective business. One such effective strategy is to launch products or expand business territories and set a footprint in the global market. For instance, in January 2021, Saint-Gobain Gyproc publicized the promotion of a manufacturing unit for ceiling tiles in India. This division has 21,000 sq. ft. and is intentionally situated for servicing the market of gypsum ceiling tiles throughout India and aid to diminish the carbon footprint and material obtainability.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ceiling-tiles-market-105734





Industry Development

January 2020: Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH extended into the U.S. market by introducing modernization in building resources and construction, open space solutions, and sound panels. The company is expected to familiarise the U.S. with superiority and design selections.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ceiling Tiles Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary By Material Type (Volume/Value) Mineral Wool Metal Gypsum Others By Application (Volume/Value) Residential Non-Residential By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America



Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ceiling-tiles-market-105734





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Admixtures, Flooring, Waterproofing, Repair & Rehabilitation, and Others), By Application (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wool {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], and Other Foamed Plastics}, Cellulose, Aerogels, and Others), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), By Application (Floor & Basement, Wall, and Roof & Ceiling), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cement Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Portland, Blended, and Others), By Application (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com





You can also contact us/follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/



