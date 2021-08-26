U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,470.26
    -25.93 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,279.05
    -126.45 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,944.20
    -97.65 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.03
    -9.24 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.61
    -0.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3530
    +0.0110 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9970
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,798.51
    -1,625.73 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.43
    -21.88 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.78
    -20.34 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Ceiling Tiles Market to Reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2028; Increasing Infrastructural Activities to Promote Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Top companies covered in ceiling tiles market report are Armstrong World Industries (U.S.), ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark).Knauf Gips KG (Germany), Saint - Gobain Gyproc (France), USG Corporation (U.S.), CertainTeed (U.S.), Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany), SAS International (U.K.), Georgia-Pacific (U.S.) , Hunter Douglas (Netherlands), other key players profiled

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ceiling tiles market size was USD 6.19 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.58 billion in 2021 to USD 10.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Ceiling Tiles Market, 2021-2028.” As per our analysts, the demand for the product is attributable to the factor that the ceiling tiles be effortlessly customized on the basis of dimensions, designs, and colour patterns, making it a greatly demanding product in the construction industry. The tiles are located within an aluminum web and offer thermal insulation at a low level and are primarily intended for refining the audibility and aesthetics of the area. This, in turn, is expected to reinforce the market growth during the forecast period.


Disruption in Industrial Sector by COVID-19 Outbreak to Negatively Impact Market

The pandemic outbreak has collapsed the industrial sector across the globe, consequently impacting the ceiling and roofing industry. This has resulted in the application of guidelines of putting a stop on all construction and infrastructure schemes leading to disturbance in the demand-supply chain. This halt in infrastructure happenings led to a dip in product demand, therefore impacting the market growth adversely.

As per GlobalABC, a decline of 6% is expected in the construction market in 2020 as compared to the preceding year, 2019. Nevertheless, the market is improving through parcels offered to amplify the economy for profound building renewal and newly constructed structures. Furthermore, government proposals for healthcare amenities amid the pandemic are further profiting the market.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ceiling-tiles-market-105734


List of Key Players Covered in Ceiling Tiles Market Report

  • Armstrong World Industries (U.S.)

  • ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark)

  • Knauf Gips KG (Germany)

  • Saint - Gobain Gyproc (France)

  • USG Corporation (U.S.)

  • CertainTeed (U.S.)

  • Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany)

  • SAS International (U.K.)

  • Georgia-Pacific (U.S.)

  • Hunter Douglas (Netherlands)

  • Other Key Players


Report Coverage

The report presents a systematic study of the segments of this industry and a thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities are offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.


Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global market is segregated into mineral wool, metal, gypsum, and others. In terms of region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By application, the market is classified into residential and non-residential.

The non-residential segment was the bigger application for ceiling tiles. In this application section, the tiles are utilized in medical facilities, educational establishments, retail shops, and corporate agencies. The development in construction deeds owing to the increasing urbanization and governmental infrastructure plans is resulting in augmented ceiling tiles demand.


Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Commercial Construction Activities to Support Market Growth

Growing construction activities for commercial sectors such as hospitals & clinics, office buildings, educational institutions, and industrial complexes are driving the ceiling tiles market. The increasing preference for thermal insulation, improving aesthetics, along high disposable economy growth within the consumers is leading to demand for these tiles. The changing commercial sector and use of tiles for enhancing the overall appearance of office structures are further driving the market growth. Moreover, the medical industry is rapidly growing, which in turn is resulting in the construction of hospitals, thus leading to product demand. The application for enhancing the look of the home and outer parts of residential buildings is also a major factor driving the market.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ceiling-tiles-market-105734


Regional Insights

Rising Population and Commercialization to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

Asia Pacific held the maximum ceiling tiles market share and was worth USD 2.30 billion in 2020. Asia Pacific was responsible for the uppermost value in the global market during the mentioned timeframe. The growth of this region can be accredited to commercial expansion and a growing population. Most of the populace in the region are shifting to urban cities and areas on account of industrial sector growth. This has produced great product demand from both marketable and housing applications.

North America is expected to have considerable growth for the period 2021 to 2028, owing to increasing refurbishing happenings in the region. Customers are centering their attention towards refining the living circumstances through revamps, therefore resulting in high product application. Moreover, technological development in the region is further backing up firms in presenting supportable suspended tiles offerings to please the customers.

Europe is projected to have substantial growth as a consequence of rising construction activities for infrastructure expansion. This, coupled with the complimentary guidelines from the European government to advance the medical and healthcare organizations, is further augmenting the demand for these tiles.


Competitive Landscape

Key Players and their Essential Strategies Set to Conquer International Market

Key players are frequently seen obtaining crucial tactics from their expert advisors and implementing them in order to succeed in their respective business. One such effective strategy is to launch products or expand business territories and set a footprint in the global market. For instance, in January 2021, Saint-Gobain Gyproc publicized the promotion of a manufacturing unit for ceiling tiles in India. This division has 21,000 sq. ft. and is intentionally situated for servicing the market of gypsum ceiling tiles throughout India and aid to diminish the carbon footprint and material obtainability.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/ceiling-tiles-market-105734


Industry Development

January 2020: Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH extended into the U.S. market by introducing modernization in building resources and construction, open space solutions, and sound panels. The company is expected to familiarise the U.S. with superiority and design selections.


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ceiling Tiles Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Ceiling Tiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By Material Type (Volume/Value)

      • Mineral Wool

      • Metal

      • Gypsum

      • Others

    • By Application (Volume/Value)

      • Residential

      • Non-Residential

    • By Region (Volume/Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ceiling-tiles-market-105734


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Construction Chemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Admixtures, Flooring, Waterproofing, Repair & Rehabilitation, and Others), By Application (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wool {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], and Other Foamed Plastics}, Cellulose, Aerogels, and Others), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), By Application (Floor & Basement, Wall, and Roof & Ceiling), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cement Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Portland, Blended, and Others), By Application (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


You can also contact us/follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/


Recommended Stories

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why GE Stock Has Underperformed Recently

    The stock has come under pressure due to a combination of negative sentiment on commercial aviation and weakness in renewable energy.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares are up 25% to $6.88 in early trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Why Dollar Tree Stock Just Got Chopped 10%

    Earnings were fine -- in the second quarter. It's the third and fourth quarters investors have to worry about now.

  • I’m 62, live in Missouri but work in Florida and have $1.8 million — ‘have I positioned myself well?’

    You ask if you’ve positioned yourself well for retirement. Ultimately, “your success will be a function of your savings, investments and your cash flow,” said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal of Safran Wealth Advisors. If you’re not planning to sell your home and use the proceeds to fund your retirement, it shouldn’t be in the calculations, Safran said.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Rising.

    XPeng stock was rising in early trading Thursday, after dropping in premarket trading. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were initially down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday. The moves are actually small for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Thanks to technological advancements, our energy mix is starting to trend toward more and more on renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. Integrated oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the largest oil companies in the world, and while renewables will play a huge part in the future, here are three reasons why Chevron could still be a great investment today. Oil companies have long powered our world, but that is steadily changing.

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.