U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,046.44
    -30.13 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,228.63
    -166.38 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.74
    -4.94 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    +0.66 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    -18.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0700 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4090
    +0.1030 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,954.92
    -22.37 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.49
    +1.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.75
    +10.26 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

CEimpact Appoints Eugene O'Donnell, J.D., as Vice President of Business Development and Ashlee Kleven Hayes, PharmD/MHA as Director of Business Marketing Strategy

·3 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEimpact, the pharmacy education and training company whose mission is to educate pharmacists to practice at the top of their license, announced today the addition of Eugene O'Donnell as Vice President of Business Development and Dr. Ashlee Kleven Hayes as Director of Brand Marketing Strategy to the team.

Ashlee Kleven Hayes, PharmD/MHA as Director of Business Marketing Strategy
Ashlee Kleven Hayes, PharmD/MHA as Director of Business Marketing Strategy

"We are delighted to welcome Eugene and Ashlee to the team," said Jen Moulton, President. "They bring with them decades of pharmacy experience and relationships. They will both be an asset in supporting our growth and development."

O'Donnell arrives to CEimpact from Tabula Rasa Healthcare, where he most recently led business development and previously led expansion of tech-driven solutions that enabled pharmacists to provide clinical care activities. O'Donnell previously served as CEO of the South Carolina Pharmacy Association and as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Pharmacy Association, where he advocated for pharmacists.

"The CEimpact team is remarkable, and it is an honor to be a part of the education solution that empowers pharmacists to deliver clinical services and assume a greater role in patient care," said O'Donnell.

Dr. Klevens Hayes joins CEimpact alongside her consulting business RXAshlee. Dr. Klevens Hayes is a third-generation pharmacist with over two decades of direct patient care experience. She has supported over 7,000 pharmacists in navigating their careers, showcasing their talents, and building their personal brands. Ashee has been published in Thrive Business, authored three books, hosted a top 30 business podcast on Apple iTunes from the Pharmacy Podcast Network, and traveled worldwide to provide keynote presentations for clinicians inside the health system space.

"CEimpact has the highest-quality continuing education products in the market, and I am excited to be a part of Jen's vision to continuously elevate our pharmacy profession," said Dr. Klevens Hayes

O'Donnell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Alabama and a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law. O'Donnell is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA).

Dr. Klevens Hayes earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University at Buffalo, her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Southern California and completed her PGY-1 and PGY-2 in pharmacy administration training at the University of Kentucky, where she also earned her master's in healthcare administration.

About CEimpact

CEimpact is an industry leader in pharmacy education and training. Through CE courses, memberships, advanced certificates, and a mobile app, CEimpact connects learning to practice and supports healthcare professionals on their lifelong learning journey. Partnerships enable clients to provide education through content development, accreditation, group subscriptions, and learning management solutions. For more information about powerful education with impact, visit www.ceimpact.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Mackenzie Ekern
CEimpact
mackenzie@ceimpact.com  

Eugene O’Donnell, J.D., as Vice President of Business Development
Eugene O’Donnell, J.D., as Vice President of Business Development
CEimpact is an industry leader in pharmacy education and training. Through CE courses, subscription services, skills trainings, and the CEimpact Learning Network, their learning experiences empower healthcare professionals and support their lifelong learning journey. Partnerships enable clients to provide education through content development, accreditation, group subscriptions, and learning management solutions. For more information, visit www.ceimpact.com (PRNewsfoto/CEimpact)
CEimpact is an industry leader in pharmacy education and training. Through CE courses, subscription services, skills trainings, and the CEimpact Learning Network, their learning experiences empower healthcare professionals and support their lifelong learning journey. Partnerships enable clients to provide education through content development, accreditation, group subscriptions, and learning management solutions. For more information, visit www.ceimpact.com (PRNewsfoto/CEimpact)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceimpact-appoints-eugene-odonnell-jd-as-vice-president-of-business-development-and-ashlee-kleven-hayes-pharmdmha-as-director-of-business-marketing-strategy-301692599.html

SOURCE CEimpact

Recommended Stories

  • Roche-partnered cell therapy company lays off most of its staff, loses CEO, CFO

    A Watertown cell therapy company is laying off 60% of its staff and losing two executives as it presses pause on most of its programs.

  • TerrAscend Appoints Seasoned Finance Professional, Ira Duarte, to Board of Directors

    TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend'' or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Ira Duarte to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In addition, Ms. Duarte will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

  • Opendoor shuffles leadership, appoints new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith report that Opendoor has appointed CFO Carrie Wheeler as the company’s new CEO.

  • International Battery Metals Appoints Garry Flowers CEO

    International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "IBAT") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE) today announced the appointment of Garry Flowers as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Flowers succeeds IBAT founder Dr. John Burba, who remains Executive Chairman as well as becoming Director of Global Technology and will focus on the deployment of IBAT's lithium extraction plants as well as the expansion of IBAT's family of patents, and technology development including lithium processing.

  • With Bret Taylor's exit, Marc Benioff is once again the sole CEO of Salesforce

    Once again, Salesforce has just one CEO.

  • High-profile law firm moving a block away in downtown Clayton, adding six partners

    The firm is moving from the 24-story building, known as the Pierre Laclede Center II, at 7733 Forsyth Blvd. to Centene Plaza C at 7676 Forsyth Blvd. Employees will be in their new workplace on Dec. 11.

  • J&J CEO Joaquin Duato to take additional role of Chairman

    Duato will succeed Alex Gorsky, who will step down from his role as executive chairman following a brief transitional period. J&J veteran Duato replaced Gorsky as CEO earlier this year after holding a variety of roles during his more than 30 years at the company. He also took a leading role in J&J's COVID-19 response and helped shape its pharmaceutical business strategy.

  • Salesforce co-CEO exit doesn't change the business -CIO

    STORY: Shares of Salesforce Inc slid more than 10% on Thursday after the company announced that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer in January and that co-founder Marc Benioff will become the sole CEO."I don't think this changes the business dramatically," said Demmert, adding that Salesforce is "one of the better companies."Taylor, who previously served as chief operating officer and chief product officer of Salesforce, became the co-CEO in November 2021.He was a key driving force behind Salesforce's $27.7 billion takeover of workspace messaging platform Slack Technologies."After a lot of reflection, I've decided to return to my entrepreneurial roots," Taylor said.

  • Ronald Reagan And The Pope Taught Visa's CEO Key Lessons

    Not many CEOs can say they've worked with the Pope, President Reagan and planning the Super Bowl. But Visa CEO Alfred Kelly can.

  • While institutions own 30% of Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 36% ownership

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Linamar Corporation ( TSE:LNR ), it is important to understand the...

  • Salesforce Predicts Higher Profits, but Loses Another co-CEO -- Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    Despite the U.S. dollar's continued record run, Salesforce is squeezing more cash out of its massive software enterprise.

  • X1 gets 50% valuation boost, aims to give consumers a way to buy stocks via credit card reward points

    X1, a consumer fintech startup which recently launched an income-based credit card to the public, has raised an additional $15 million in funding. Also, notably, X1’s latest financing comes just six months after the San Francisco-based company raised $25 million in a July Series B round. It also is not only not a down or a flat round, the cash infusion boosts X1’s valuation by 50%, according to Deepak Rao, co-founder & CEO of X1.

  • Bret Taylor steps down as co-chair and CEO of Salesforce

    It's been quite a roller coaster ride for Bret Taylor over the last year. In one week last December, he was named board chair at Twitter and co-CEO at Salesforce. Taylor lost the job as Twitter board chair when Elon Musk took over last month and dissolved the Twitter board immediately. Today, he stepped down as co-CEO at Salesforce in a stunning announcement that appeared to come out of the blue.

  • Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor to step down in big C-suite shakeup

    Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday announced that Bret Taylor will step down as vice chair and co-CEO on Jan. 31 after just over a year in the role. Marc Benioff will become chair and sole CEO of the San Francisco-based management software company, the city's largest private employer. “I am grateful for six fantastic years at Salesforce,” Taylor said in a statement.

  • Salesforce’s Taylor Exits as Co-CEO, Leaves Benioff at Helm

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. co-Chief Executive Officer Bret Taylor is stepping down after just a year in the top post alongside co-founder Marc Benioff, the latest potential successor to leave the company.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostAn Arizona County’s

  • Salesforce's co-CEO Taylor to leave as Benioff takes sole charge

    (Reuters) -Salesforce Inc said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer in January and that co-founder Marc Benioff will become the sole CEO. Investors likely assumed that Taylor's appointment was the beginning of a long tenure as the operational CEO at Salesforce, said Steve Koenig, managing director at SMBC Nikko Securities. "His departure raises questions about why he's leaving and how operational leadership will be divided and delegated," he added.

  • REPLAY: Invest a Slice of Airbnb’s Best Rentals: Fireside Chat with reAlpha CEO, President

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with reAlpha to discuss the company’s business model and points of differentiation, competitive advantage, why fractionalized ownership is attractive for […]

  • WW International Says Chief Financial Officer to Depart

    WW International said Amy O’Keefe will step down from her role as chief financial officer effective Dec. 2, but will remain with the company through the end of the year to support the finance team.

  • CBS Ups Eric Kim to Head of Current Programming

    CBS has promoted exec Eric Kim to head of current programming, filling the role recently vacated by Amy Reisenbach when she was upped to president of CBS Entertainment amid longtime chief Kelly Kahl’s sudden exit. Most recently, Kim served as senior vice president of current programs at CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios. Kim, who has […]

  • Carvana Could Run Out of Cash In a Year

    Beleaguered car seller Carvana continues to face severe headwinds. Known as the "Amazon of used cars," Carvana's shares have been crushed on the stock market, plummeting by a massive 96.84% year-to-date. Shares of the company fell again on Nov. 30 when Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler cut his price target to $10 from $43 and lowered his rating to neutral from buy.