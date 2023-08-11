CEKD Berhad (KLSE:CEKD) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.0075

CEKD Berhad (KLSE:CEKD) will pay a dividend of MYR0.0075 on the 13th of September. This means the annual payment is 4.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

CEKD Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, CEKD Berhad was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 459% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 9.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 33%, which is more comfortable than the current payout ratio.

CEKD Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that CEKD Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.7% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about CEKD Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

