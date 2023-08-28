CEKD Berhad's (KLSE:CEKD) Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.0075

CEKD Berhad (KLSE:CEKD) has announced that on 13th of September, it will be paying a dividend ofMYR0.0075, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. However, the dividend yield of 3.1% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

CEKD Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 106% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 9.7% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 33%, which is an improvement from where it is currently.

CEKD Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though CEKD Berhad's EPS has declined at around 9.7% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

We're Not Big Fans Of CEKD Berhad's Dividend

To sum up, we don't like when dividends are cut, but in this case the dividend may have been too high to begin with. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for CEKD Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

