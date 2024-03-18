CEKD Berhad's (KLSE:CEKD) Stock Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Weak: What Implications Could This Have On The Stock?

CEKD Berhad (KLSE:CEKD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 10.0% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. Specifically, we decided to study CEKD Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CEKD Berhad is:

8.7% = RM6.1m ÷ RM70m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of CEKD Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.7% ROE

When you first look at it, CEKD Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.4%. Having said that, CEKD Berhad's five year net income decline rate was 4.2%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

So, as a next step, we compared CEKD Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 8.1% over the last few years.

KLSE:CEKD Past Earnings Growth March 18th 2024

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CEKD Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CEKD Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

CEKD Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 66% (or a retention ratio of 34%). With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 3 risks we have identified for CEKD Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, CEKD Berhad started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management may have perceived that shareholders favor dividends even though earnings have been in decline.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning CEKD Berhad. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of CEKD Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

