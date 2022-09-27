U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,667.75
    +6.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,240.00
    +37.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,365.75
    +32.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.60
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9601
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0729
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6580
    -0.1330 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,152.49
    -98.57 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.44
    -18.69 (-4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

CEL Token Jumps as SBF Said to Eye Celsius in Buying Spree

Danny Nelson
·1 min read

Celsius’ native token CEL rocketed upward late Tuesday amid reports that FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried could bid on the bankrupt crypto bank’s assets.

The token, which had nosedived earlier Tuesday after the surprise departure of Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, jumped over 15% off its 24 hour lows following the Bloomberg report. It was trading hands around $1.52 at press time.

The fuel for CEL’s late-day rally came courtesy of crypto’s spendy chief bailout officer, Sam Bankman-Fried, whose FTX exchange has been consolidating power in the crypto industry through whirlwind deals with distressed competitors. Late Monday, FTX won the bidding for Voyager Digital’s assets, valued at $1.4 billion; FTX claims it has $1 billion left to spend on acquisitions.

Recommended Stories