U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,176.33
    +57.12 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,951.34
    -141.62 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,177.45
    +361.13 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.69
    +36.88 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.35
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    -12.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0074 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3580
    -0.0390 (-1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    -0.0127 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4650
    -0.4600 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,880.47
    +874.20 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.54
    +0.23 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc Makes History with MHRA GMP Registration for High-THC API and Could Easily Become The Next $Billion Stock As A Direct Competitor to GW Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc
·5 min read

Worcester, England, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worcester, England, England -

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc Makes History with MHRA GMP Registration for High-THC API and Could Easily Become The Next $Billion Stock As A Direct Competitor to GW Pharmaceuticals
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc Makes History with MHRA GMP Registration for High-THC API and Could Easily Become The Next $Billion Stock As A Direct Competitor to GW Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a UK pharmaceutical company, gained MHRA registration for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacture of their high-THC cannabis Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It is a worldwide industry leader with multi-billion dollar acquisition potential.

The UK-based pharmaceutical company, Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc recently announced that its facility in the Midlands has now received official registration from the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production of its breakthrough cannabis Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

According to a spokesperson of the company, this is the first registration of a UK pharmaceutical facility for high Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabis API since the legalisation of medical cannabis in the year 2018 in the UK.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc made history in 2022 as the first licenced medicinal cannabinoid company to be allowed to list on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market since GW Pharmaceuticals in 2001.

This latest news makes Celadon one of the few global players that have the official green light to manufacture an EU-GMP grade high-THC cannabinoid API for use in pharmaceutical drug development. Celadon is quickly becoming the key global player in the industry and is no doubt on the radar of its main competitor GW Pharmaceuticals, a company which has recently been acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for USD $7.2 billion. Many are wondering if it is possible that another USD $Multi-Billion acquisition is in perspective

Celadon's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is created using a unique proprietary combination of genetics, extraction techniques, and indoor hydroponic cultivation methods. The company claims to have achieved pharmaceutical-grade consistency, quality, and reproducibility, having demonstrated this through seven successful harvests, the company has produced an EU-GMP compliant product that is completely suitable for human consumption and evidently, a new market-authorised drug is on the horizon.

What is an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

An Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is the component of a medication that produces the intended health effects on the body to treat a certain condition or disease. It is the core of the product that gives it its medicinal properties, and it is what makes a drug different from other competing drugs. Some examples of APIs are ibuprofen or paracetamol.

API can be produced by chemical synthesis, extraction from natural sources or biotechnology. The API is then incorporated into a finished product, such as a tablet, capsule or liquid (in the case of Celadon it’s in oil form), which is then packaged and labelled for distribution and use.

API is a crucial component in the development of any new drug, and manufacturers must meet strict regulatory requirements to ensure that the API is safe, effective and of the highest quality.

The Necessity of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) is a globally recognized set of guidelines and regulations for the manufacturing, testing and quality control of pharmaceutical-grade medicines and products.

The GMP rules are designed to ensure that pharmaceutical products are consistently produced and controlled to the quality standards appropriate for their intended use and are required for any new drug that leads to marketing authorization by the MHRA or FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Placing strict GMP requirements on the manufacturing process, facilities, equipment, and personnel ensure the safety, efficacy and purity of any pharmaceutical products.

This way companies can ensure that their products are consistently manufactured to the highest quality standards, which helps to prevent contamination and protects the consumer from safety issues.

To sell high-THC medicinal cannabis in the UK, a GMP registration and a Home Office licence are required.

The company believes that this GMP registration and its ongoing R&D program make it a partner of choice for leading universities, government bodies and global pharmaceutical companies looking for cannabinoid R&D and drug development. This latest news from the Company leads the company to produce revenue returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc has made history by becoming one of the few global pharmaceutical companies to receive GMP registration for the production of a new and high-THC cannabis Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) which will lead to a new marketing authorisation for a prescription drug. Looking back at the history of the industry, it is evident that Celadon is following in the footsteps of its main competitor GW Pharmaceuticals. Celadon has the potential to become a multi USD $Billion stock in the next 12 months now that the company can finally produce the product for revenue or, there is every possibility that this company is raising the eyebrows of multinationals and a multi $billion acquisition could be at play. Based on industry analysis, this is a buy-and-hold stock ripe for the picking.

About Celadon Pharmaceutical Plc

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical firm that is specialized in the research, cultivation, manufacturing and supply of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines.

Celadon was incorporated in 2018 by founders James Short (now CEO), Paul Allen and Cormac Short following the announcement of the legalisation of cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs) in the UK. The founders have demonstrated the ability and drive in the regulated markets to build a strong team resulting in Celadon going public on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2022. The company's goal is to improve patient’s quality of life through the use of cannabis-based medicines, which are known to be effective in treating a variety of conditions, such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and autism.

###

For more information about Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, contact the company here:

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc
+44 (0)203 150 0252
info@celadonpharma.co.u
32-33 Cowcross Street, London, England, EC1M 6DF, United Kingdom

CONTACT: Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc


Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Up Today

    Investors got a reminder of the capabilities of Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) products, helping to reinforce the bull case for the stock. Palantir came to market in late 2020 to great enthusiasm, based largely on the reputation of its technology. The data-analytics provider is credited with helping the Pentagon find Osama bin Laden and with flagging the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.

  • Apple, Amazon, Alphabet earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the expectations for Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 74% and 95% to Buy in 2023

    The Nasdaq Composite dipped into a bear market last year, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. Investors often overreact to good and bad news, so stocks tend to rise too high during bull markets and fall too far during bear markets. Warren Buffett hinted at that quirk of human nature when he said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • 3 Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock

    Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have gotten crushed since hitting public markets, but the business is in better shape than you might think. There's billions of dollars in cash on the balance sheet, and there are growing revenue sources from USDC and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Why Humana Stock Lagged the Market Today

    Top health insurance company Humana (NYSE: HUM) wasn't necessarily tops with investors on Wednesday. After reporting its latest set of quarterly figures, the company's share price bumped slightly higher, by 0.3%, which wasn't high enough to beat the S&P 500 index's more than 1% increase. It's not that Humana's results for the fourth quarter 2022 were bad or uninspiring; it's just that they didn't excel.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February

    Dividend investors should consider loading up on these stocks as this could be a good year for both of their businesses.

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.

  • 2 Dividend Growth Beasts That Have Tripled Their Payouts Within 7 Years

    Did you know that if a company were to increase its dividends by 5% per year, it would take 14 years for its payouts to double? A couple of stocks with the most aggressive dividend growth records you can invest in today are UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group may not strike income investors as an ideal dividend stock to buy, as it yields just under 1.4%, which is below the S&P 500's current average yield of 1.7%.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • Costco Reports a Majorly Successful Member Renewal Rate. Time to Buy?

    There's one really big number at Costco that investors have to watch, and a second one that's nearly as important.

  • Waste Management Stock Drops After Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

    Shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) slumped after it reported its fiscal year and fourth-quarter earnings. The company fell short of analyst expectations, but Jamie Louko explains why he's still holding on to shares of this stalwart in this episode.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights Archer-Daniels-Midland, Agilent Technologies, Republic Services, Deere and Cardinal Health

    Archer-Daniels-Midland, Agilent Technologies, Republic Services, Deere and Cardinal Health have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Misses Interest Payments. The Stock Soars.

    The company failed to pay more than $28 million in interest payments on three tranches of notes due Feb. 1.