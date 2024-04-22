Celanese (NYSE:CE) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.70

Celanese Corporation's (NYSE:CE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.70 per share on 13th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Celanese's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Celanese's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 26.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 24%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Celanese Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 23% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Celanese has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Celanese Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Celanese might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Celanese you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is Celanese not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

