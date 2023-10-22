Celanese (NYSE:CE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.70

Celanese Corporation's (NYSE:CE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.70 per share on 13th of November. This means that the annual payment will be 2.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Celanese's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Celanese's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Celanese Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.30 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See Celanese's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Celanese has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.8% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Celanese Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Celanese has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

