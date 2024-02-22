Celcomdigi Berhad Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

As you might know, Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) recently reported its yearly numbers. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at RM13b, although statutory earnings per share came in 13% below what the analysts expected, at RM0.13 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Celcomdigi Berhad's 23 analysts is for revenues of RM13.2b in 2024. This reflects a credible 3.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 38% to RM0.18. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM13.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.18 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of RM4.64, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Celcomdigi Berhad analyst has a price target of RM6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM3.40. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Celcomdigi Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 11% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Celcomdigi Berhad.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Celcomdigi Berhad's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Celcomdigi Berhad's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

