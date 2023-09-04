Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.032

The board of Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of September, with investors receiving MYR0.032 per share. The dividend yield is 2.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Celcomdigi Berhad

Celcomdigi Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 134% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 43%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 44%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Celcomdigi Berhad's Track Record Isn't Great

While the company's dividend hasn't been very volatile, it has been decreasing over time, which isn't ideal. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.183, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.122. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.0% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Celcomdigi Berhad's EPS has declined at around 16% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

We should note that Celcomdigi Berhad has issued stock equal to 51% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Celcomdigi Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Celcomdigi Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.