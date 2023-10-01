Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) Shares Could Be 29% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Celcomdigi Berhad's estimated fair value is RM6.12 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Celcomdigi Berhad is estimated to be 29% undervalued based on current share price of RM4.37

Our fair value estimate is 38% higher than Celcomdigi Berhad's analyst price target of RM4.45

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Celcomdigi Berhad (KLSE:CDB) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM3.16b RM3.35b RM3.93b RM4.20b RM4.45b RM4.68b RM4.91b RM5.12b RM5.33b RM5.54b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.93% Est @ 5.91% Est @ 5.20% Est @ 4.71% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 4.12% Est @ 3.95% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM2.9k RM2.8k RM3.0k RM3.0k RM2.9k RM2.8k RM2.7k RM2.6k RM2.5k RM2.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM27b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM5.5b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM105b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM105b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM44b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM72b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM4.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Celcomdigi Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Celcomdigi Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Wireless Telecom market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Celcomdigi Berhad, we've put together three additional elements you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Celcomdigi Berhad (including 1 which is potentially serious) . Future Earnings: How does CDB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

