Celcuity Gains 12%, Insider Trades Reap Benefit

Insiders who bought Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$156m as a result of the stock's 12% gain over the same period. In other words, the original US$103.2k purchase is now worth US$196.4k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Celcuity

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Leo Furcht bought US$103k worth of shares at a price of US$10.32 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$19.64. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Celcuity insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$92m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Celcuity Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Celcuity insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Celcuity insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Celcuity. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Celcuity (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

