U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.50
    -13.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,707.00
    -96.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,602.50
    -43.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.60
    -10.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.12
    +0.66 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5020
    +0.0110 (+0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    22.74
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2060
    -0.4240 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,147.21
    +294.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.15
    +9.47 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.01
    -8.16 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Celcuity Presents Updated Results of Phase 1b Study of Gedatolisib in Patients with Advanced Breast Cancer at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Celcuity Inc.
·6 min read
Celcuity Inc.

High response rates and encouraging median progression free survival rates were observed in patients regardless of PIK3CA mutation status

Median progression free survival (PFS) of 42.3 months was reported for patients who were treatment naïve in the advanced setting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that updated results from a Phase 1b trial evaluating gedatolisib were presented during a Spotlight Poster Discussion at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

The presentation reported updated efficacy and safety data and sub-group analysis by PIK3CA mutation status in the four expansion arms of the Phase 1b study. Additional analysis of efficacy results from patients who were treatment-naïve in the advanced setting was also performed.

"The comparable efficacy reported in patients with and without PIK3CA mutations is very encouraging. We believe these results reflect gedatolisib's unique mechanism of action," said Brian Sullivan, Celcuity's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "We are also very encouraged by the median PFS of 42.3 months reported for patients with advanced disease who were treatment naïve. These results compare favorably to published data for current standard-of-care regimens for patients with advanced disease who are treatment naïve. The results warrant further evaluation of gedatolisib in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy in early line settings, including first-line, neoadjuvant, or adjuvant indications."

A trial-in-progress poster describing Celcuity's Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, was also presented at SABCS. This poster and the poster presenting updated Phase 1b results are available on the publications page of the Celcuity website.

Phase 1b Study Design and Results

Patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer were treated with gedatolisib combined with the CDK4/6 inhibitor, palbociclib, and endocrine therapy (either fulvestrant or letrozole). This study included two dose escalation and four dose expansion arms and enrolled a total of 138 patients. Preliminary efficacy and safety results were presented in 2021 (Layman 2021). Updates presented at the 2022 SABCS included efficacy results for patient sub-groups in the four expansion arms according to their PIK3CA mutation status (see Table 1).

Table 1: B2151009 Efficacy Summary

Escalation Arms

(N=103)

Expansion Arm

A

B

C

D

Prior Therapy

1L

CDKi-naive

2L+

CDKi-naive

2L/3L

CDKi-pretreated

2L/3L

CDKi-pretreated

n (full, evaluable)

31, 27

13, 13

32, 28

27, 27

Study Treatment

(gedatolisib dosing)

P + L + G

(weekly)

P + F + G

(weekly)

P + F + G

(weekly)

P + F + G

(3 wks on / 1 off)

ORR1 (evaluable)

85%

77%

36%

63%

mPFS2 , months

(range)

NR4

(16.9, NR)

12.9

(7.6, 38.3)

5.1

(3.3, 7.5)

12.9

(7.4, 16.7)

PFS % at 12 months2

72%

55%

24%

53%

PIK3CA Status

WT

MT

WT

MT

WT

MT

WT

MT

81% 2,3

16% 2,3

69%

31%

75%2

25%2

56% 2,3

41% 2,3

ORR1 (evaluable)

81%

100%

78%

75%

25%

63%

60%

73%

PFS % at 12 months 2

74%

60%

50%

67%

22%

29%

49%

60%

(1) Response evaluable analysis set per RECIST v1.1 including uPR; (2) full analysis set; (3) Baseline PIK3CA mutation status missing for one patient; (4) Median follow-up = 33.1 months. 1L= first line, 2L= second line; MT= PIK3CA mutation; NR = Not reached; ORR, objective response rate; PFS, progression free survival; WT=wild type

Additional updates included efficacy results for the 41 patients in the study who did not receive prior therapy for advanced disease. In this combined group of treatment-naïve patients from Escalation Arm A and Expansion Arm A, median PFS was 42.3 months. Treatment discontinuation due to treatment related adverse events was 6.5% in Arm A, 15.4% in Arm B, 9.4% in Arm C and 3.7% in Arm D. Further details on baseline patient characteristics were also included.

About Gedatolisib

Gedatolisib is a potent, reversible dual inhibitor that selectively targets all Class I PI3K isoforms and mTOR. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. Inhibiting all four Class I PI3K isoforms and mTOR limits the potential development of drug resistance compared with isoform-specific PI3K or mTOR specific inhibitors. A robust response rate and a manageable side effect profile were reported for the Phase 1b clinical trial that evaluated gedatolisib in combination with palbociclib and endocrine therapy in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, reversible dual inhibitor that selectively targets all Class 1 PI3K isoforms and mTOR. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov . The company's CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at Celcuity.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, the timing of initiating and enrolling patients in, and receiving results from, clinical trials, such as Celcuity's Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial, the expected or potential results from any ongoing, planned or potential clinical trials, expectations with respect to the potential efficacy of gedatolisib in various patient types alone or in combination with other treatments, and any other expectations with respect to gedatolisib and its CELsignia platform. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends" or "continue," and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity. These include, but are not limited to, those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Celcuity's Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law

Contact:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com
(763) 392-0123

ICR Westwicke
Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com
(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731101/Celcuity-Presents-Updated-Results-of-Phase-1b-Study-of-Gedatolisib-in-Patients-with-Advanced-Breast-Cancer-at-the-2022-San-Antonio-Breast-Cancer-Symposium

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer and BioNTech get FDA fast track designation for single-dose COVID and flu vaccine candidate

    Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Friday they have received fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a single-dose-mRNA-based vaccine candidate targeting both COVID and flu. The companies already announced that they are in early-stage trials to review the safety and immunogenicity of their combined vaccine among healthy adults. The vaccine will target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron sublineages, which have become dominant globally, as well as four different f

  • Here's What We Know So Far About Amgen's Obesity Drug As It Trails Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly

    Amgen is years behind rivals in developing an obesity treatment, but the company says its experimental drug could prove superior.

  • Why BioVie Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) were soaring 23.6% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. The big jump appears to be the result of a delayed positive reaction by investors after the drugmaker reported results earlier this week from a phase 2 study evaluating experimental therapy NE3107. On Tuesday, BioVie's share price tumbled after the company's Monday evening announcement of results from its phase 2 study of NE3107 in treating Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have all been doing so. Eli Lilly and CRISPR are developing radical new therapies, while Johnson & Johnson is going all-in on using artificial intelligence to bring new therapies to market more quickly. It's hard to see Eli Lilly as a revolutionary stock.

  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2022 Veru Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.51 EPS, expectations were $-0.3. Operator: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Veru Inc.’s Investor Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After this morning’s discussion, there will be an opportunity […]

  • Is Prometheus Biosciences a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    This biotech stock just jumped over 180% in a single day, and investors want to know if there could be more big gains ahead.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Announce FDA Fast Track for Covid, Flu Vaccine

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Pfizer and BioNTech SE announced Friday an FDA fast track designation for a single-dose Covid and flu vaccine candidate. The companies earlier began a Phase 1 trial to determine the safety of the candidate in healthy adults.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Lost Half Its Value In Just Three Days

    Mirati Therapeutics' pain continued Thursday amid a series of analyst downgrades after MRTX stock lost about half of its value in three days.

  • AstraZeneca Highlights Detailed Data From Two Breast Cancer Trials

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced detailed results from the SERENA-2 Phase 2 trial of camizestrant in pretreated post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The data showed that camizestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) at 75mg and 150mg dose levels versus Faslodex (fulvestrant) 500mg in patients previously treated with endocrine therapy. In t

  • Mark Cuban Has a New Job: Working at an Online Discount Pharmacy

    Founded by a radiologist-math prodigy, the startup aims to lower drug costs by eliminating middlemen—and eventually to manufacture its own medicines.

  • GSK's Jemperli/Chemo Combo Shows Response Rate Of 46% In Head-To-Head Lung Cancer Trial

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) announced results from the PERLA phase 2 trial investigating Jemperli (dostarlimab) + chemotherapy versus Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda pembrolizumab + chemo as a first-line treatment for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dostarlimab plus chemotherapy achieved promising results for the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and the key secondary endpoint of median progression-free survival (mPFS). The ORR was 46% (n=56/12

  • Esperion (ESPR) Reports Positive Data From CLEAR Study

    Esperion (ESPR) announces positive data from the CLEAR Outcomes study, which further strengthens the clinical evidence supporting the role of bempedoic acid for patients and will boost the growth potential of the drug.

  • How did Ozempic and Wegovy get so popular for weight loss?

    Doctors say these drugs are highly effective for weight loss — and now, there's a shortage.

  • Experimental decoy drug tricks coronavirus, then destroys it

    An experimental decoy drug that's designed to lure the coronavirus away from cells is being readied for tests in humans.

  • Examining the risks of colon cancer in the wake of Kristie Alley’s passing

    Actress Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. Dr. Bidhan Das, a Colorectal surgeon with UTHealth Houston and UT Physicians, discusses the symptoms of colon cancer and why is it on the rise among younger patients.

  • French health authority advises against use of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine

    France's Haute Autorite de Sante public health body advised the government not to use Valneva's VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine as part of its wider vaccination strategy, although two rival products should be included as booster shots. The snub caused Valneva's shares to fall, with Valneva down by around 1% during the late morning trading session in Paris. "However, the HAS does not include the use of Valneva's VLA2001 vaccine in the current primary vaccination strategy", it added.

  • Why do heart attack deaths spike in the days just after Christmas?

    We all know the holidays can be stressful, but did you know December brings the most cardiac deaths of any month? Find out why and what you can do to prevent that number from rising.

  • Is Gilead Sciences Stock Still a Buy After Soaring in 2022?

    Gilead faces some challenges. But there are several reasons to think the stock could keep the momentum going.

  • Fever, sore throat and despair: Why does it seem like everyone's sick right now?

    This is our third winter holiday season since COVID-19 showed up. What was supposed to be a cheerful return to normal is instead shaping up to be a new kind of warning.

  • Gen. Martin: How bipolar disorder helped decorated military leader (Until it didn't)

    Personal Perspective: Feeling like Superman should have been a warning sign.