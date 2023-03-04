Celebal Technologies to invest $10 million in Canada on creating IT delivery capabilities for high end enterprise solutions

Leadership of Celebal Technologies along with Executives from High Commission of Canada

Leadership of Celebal Technologies along with Executives from High Commission of Canada

NEW DELHI, India, March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebal Technologies, a premier software consulting and delivery organization, and award-winning Microsoft, Databricks and Red Hat partner, today announced the opening of its offices in Canada. Celebal will invest CAD$ 10 million over the next 5 years in the country to create jobs and train software engineers.



Recently Celebal secured a $32 million minority growth investment from Norwest Venture Partners, a leading US venture and growth equity investment firm. Celebal is utilizing these investments to strengthen its foothold in North America.

Starting with Toronto and Calgary, Celebal plans to create centres of excellence to develop cutting-edge enterprise business solutions in AI, Big Data, Data Science, and Enterprise Cloud utilizing Microsoft and Databricks technology platforms.

In the upcoming year, capital will be infused to create industry-centric skilling programmes for students and providing cost-effective cloud innovation for Canadian enterprises. Celebal’s expanded Canadian presence will help foster stronger connections with the Canadian innovation ecosystem, both in the business community and in academia.

“We thank our partners at the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi, the Trade Commissioner Service, Government of Ontario and Toronto Global for guiding us through the entire process and showcasing the growing tech ecosystem in Canada. Because of our continuous engagement with the Trade Commissioner Service, we understood why we should invest in Canada,” said Anirudh Kala, Co-Founder, and CEO of Celebal Technologies.

“We are driving continuous innovation in digital transformation journeys across various industries such as Financial Services, Energy, CPG, Retail, and newer domains like Sustainability. To build momentum, Celebal Tech needs support from the Canadian Government in visa processing, initiation into government programs for tech companies and connecting with universities,” said Anupam Gupta, Co-Founder and Head of North America Operations.

Story continues

“Growing Canada as a North America delivery centre for niche technologies of enterprise cloud, data and AI is a key part of our long-term strategy,” said Anupam Gupta, co-founder of Celebal Technologies and Head of Celebal’s Americas’ business.

Sara Wilshaw - Chief Trade Commissioner of Canada and Assistant Deputy Minister,

International Business Development said- “We are delighted to welcome Celebal Technologies in Canada and have them join some of the largest Canadian software and AI companies. Canada has a diverse, highly educated and growing tech talent pool that continuously attracts investments from global businesses.

It is exciting to see Celebal Technologies identify Canada as the place to invest due to the amazing talent that Canada has and the thriving business environment. I look forward to seeing the partnerships and innovations that emerge from this investment.”

About Celebal Technologies:

Celebal Technologies is a leading software services company specializing in AI, Big Data, App innovation and Enterprise Cloud. With over 2000 employees, Celebal Tech is headquartered at Jaipur, India and has offices in Japan, Australia, Singapore, MEA and the US. They partner with Fortune 1000 and equivalent organizations and help them become data driven and propel them in their digital innovation journeys. Celebal Technologies provides a range of offerings around Data Science, Data Engineering, Cloud Innovation, Chat Bots, Low code Platforms, Process Automation etc. The Company offers tailor-made solutions focused on Industries like FSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare etc., along with business offerings for Customer 360, Supply Chain, Logistics, Financial Analytics and Sustainability etc. Celebal Tech’s flagship offering is the ERP Extend and Innovate program with Data, Analytics, Integrations, Modern Apps and process intelligence leveraging the Azure and Databricks landscape. For more information about Celebal Technologies, please visit www.celebaltech.com.

CONTACT

Tanya Arora

Tanya.arora@celebaltech.com

+91 88005 78356

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b935c3b4-d949-4242-81f7-1d5b87592808



